ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House, TN

Challenges continue to impact President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate

By Joe St. George
WTVF
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON — The lines to get tested for COVID-19 continue to get longer across the country. According to a New York Times analysis, the U.S. is averaging around 214,000 daily cases and approximately 1,300 deaths a day. From the White House's perspective, getting vaccinated remains the best way...

www.newschannel5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s Agenda

The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party. That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced...
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to explain Trump's pro-vaccine stance, bashes mandates

Former President Donald Trump may be losing some hard-core supporters over his recent endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine, but at least one of his most outspoken allies still has his back. Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., relayed Trump’s position on Twitter Monday, apparently attempting to assure skeptics that Trump’s...
POTUS
Denver Post

Guest commentary: Joe Biden may not realize it— but Joe Manchin is saving his presidency

Rarely in Washington do you see the mettle that Sen. Joe Manchin put on display recently. By refusing to vote for the current iteration of the Build Back Better bill (BBB), the White House’s “transformative” social spending and climate change bill, the West Virginia Democrat put a key portion of President Biden’s legislative agenda on ice. But in all the fuss about the merits of the underlying legislation—and Manchin supports several of the provisions in it—we’re losing the most important element of the story: Manchin has bravely spotlighted exactly what’s wrong with Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
White House, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
White House, TN
State
Washington State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
White House, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Lawsuits#New York Times#Americans#Republican#The Supreme Court#The White House
Washington Times

Biden’s disastrous first year

President Biden has not had a good first year. Because they work for the president, White House staffers must publicly pretend to think otherwise, and last week they put out a memo titled “2021: POTUS Delivered Results for Working Families.”. Mr. Biden started off on the wrong foot. Just...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden is quietly erasing one of Trump’s cruelest legacies

It has been overshadowed by months of Democratic infighting and the searing national debate over Jan. 6, but the Biden administration is quietly erasing one of the cruelest legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a genuine achievement, in both symbolic and practical terms. Opinions to start the day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Leads Amicus Brief for Service Members Seeking Religious Exemptions From President Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate

‘They ask this Court to protect their religious freedom from encroachment by the very government they have sworn to protect with their lives’. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), along with 38 members of the House of Representatives led by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), filed an amicus brief in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, in which 26 Navy SEALs and other Navy service members with sincere religious objections to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are challenging the administration’s vaccine mandate for the Navy. The service members argue that both the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and the First Amendment require the federal government to allow exemptions for their sincerely held religious beliefs, especially since they are willing to take other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in lieu of vaccination and the Navy is already allowing medical exemptions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
floridianpress.com

Biden's Job Approval Rating Continues to Plummet

When it rains it pours, and in the world of Democratic Party politics, the pouring rain usually comes in the form of a Tsunami. The latest Morning Consult and POLITICO poll conducted Dec. 18-20 shows that Americans believe that the job President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress flat out stinks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Biden faces legacy-defining challenge in salvaging his Build Back Better bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has spent nearly half a century in public office, but his legacy could turn on this moment. The Build Back Better Act, a smorgasbord of Biden's plans to rewrite the social contract and combat climate change, hangs by a thread. And his only hope is to flip recalcitrant Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of ruby-red West Virginia, who sent the White House into a tailspin over the weekend by announcing his opposition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy