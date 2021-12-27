Moderna Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 1.24% to $246.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $250.61 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Monday, as AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) rose 0.99% to $134.41, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) rose 0.62% to $225.17, and AstraZeneca PLC ADR (AZN) rose 0.73% to $58.06. Trading volume (8.2 M) remained 4.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 12.5 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.