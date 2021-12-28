Basements poured for Littlefield Park cabin project

(Exira) Littlefield Park recently reached a key milestone in their project to add seven cabins.

Concrete was poured earlier this month for the basement of the structures. Audubon County Conservation Director Bruce Haag says cabins will be here within the next two months. “It’s quite a project. It’s going to be quite an improvement to the park. We still have a lot more work to do here, but the basements are finished. We are expecting the cabins to get delivered in February. Then we will probably have nearly another year’s worth of work to finish all the other aspects of it before they are ready and able to be rented out to the public.”

Dirt work began last year. The cabins will be located south of the boat dock. “There was a big hill to the south and we started off with bulldozers flattening the hill out with a slight grade to it. We built a road up to that area and then ran all of our utilities. It overlooks the lake with a real nice view of the park up there.”

Haag says the cabins are pre-fab homes. Six of them will be considered single family structures sleeping six people with a size of 14′ by 46′ and one will be larger, loft style cabin with an occupancy of 12-14. He expects this to draw a lot of new people, especially from the city. “You don’t have to own a camper. Let’s say you only have a car, you just have to throw the things you need in the trunk and go for the weekend. Otherwise you have to purchase a camper and have a pickup to pull it and a place to park it. This is a real popular alternative for those people who might not have enough time to justify purchasing a camper or don’t have a place to store it or whatever. They can get the same experience.”

It’s a $1.2 million project made possible by Urban Renewal funds. Haag says this project had been in the long term plans for several years and all of the pieces fell in place to finally make it happen. He adds the goal is to make Littlefield a destination park for the entire region. They project the single family cabins will rent for around $100 per night with an estimated $200 rate for the larger cabin. Cabins will be complete with bathrooms, showers, and kitchens.