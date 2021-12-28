ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Views: Distance learning during the pandemic and its difficulties

By STAFF EDITORIAL
Cover picture for the articleThere’s no question that in-school classroom instruction is far superior to virtual education, but the age of the student matters. It was only a few years ago that many academic experts and scholars laughed at the idea of students taking all of their college courses online. Today degrees earned with exclusively...

Daily Mail

School districts across the US are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and surge of COVID as cases of Omicron variant doubles in just 24 hours

School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
bocojo.com

Homeschooling will boom long after COVID-19

Student enrollment in public schools has nosedived as parent disgust with school COVID-19 policies, student learning losses, and controversial education policies has gone through the roof. In the wake of this enrollment implosion, homeschooling has boomed across the country. At the beginning of the current school year, the U.S. Department of Education estimated that 1.5 million students had left the public schools since the COVID-19 pandemic began. If students are not enrolling in public schools, where are they going? The numbers show that many former public school students are now being homeschooled. The U.S. Census Bureau found that the percentage of homeschooling households more than doubled in 2020 from 5 percent in spring to 11 percent in the fall. According to a recent University of Michigan study, from 2020 to 2021, the enrollment at public schools in Michigan fell by nearly 46,000 students, which represented a more than a 3-percent drop. Among kindergartners, there was a decrease of more than 11 percent. The increase in homeschoolers does not come from just a narrow segment of the American population. A University of Washington Bothell analysis found, “The diversity of homeschoolers in the U.S. mirrors the diversity of all students nationally,” including all racial, religious, political, and income groups.
districtadministration.com

How schools can give online learning a better name post-COVID

Virtual learning and virtual academies have a negative connotation for some educators and families after the turbulent shifts back and forth online during the last three school years. That could provide a public relations challenge for district leaders who are now trying to develop or enhance more robust and permanent...
The 74

Child Welfare Calls From Oregon Schools Dropped 30% During Distance Learning

During any other school year, the statistic at the Warrenton-Hammond School District in northwest Oregon would have been positive. Superintendent Tom Rogozinski, superintendent, was taking stock of the months his students spent under distance learning, and noticed a steep decline in calls from staff to the state Department of Human Services over concerns about student […]
guthrienewspage.com

Illness at Charter Oak forces additional distance learning day

Due to illness of multiple staff members at Charter Oak Elementary, the school will transition to distance learning for Thursday, December 16. “This situation arose quickly and appears, at this time, to be isolated at Charter Oak,” Superintendent Dr. Mike Simpson said. Parents will receive notification of assignments from...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Pandemic May Change Education Forever

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way students are learning, and those changes may be in operation for longer than originally intended. Campus shutdowns over the past few months led to a quick transition into remote learning – a move that has exposed the lack of high-quality education technology in colleges across the country. This, coupled with delayed campus openings, has increased the pressure on America’s educational system. But has that level of pressure forced us to a pivotal point where our education system will never be the same again?
guthrienewsleader.net

CHARTER OAK ELEMENTARY TO TRANSITION TO DISTANCE LEARNING FOR THURSDAY

Due to illness of multiple staff members at Charter Oak Elementary, the school will. transition to distance learning for Thursday December 16 . Parents will receive. notification of assignments from the school. Grab and go meals will be available on Thursday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the school. Breakfast and lunch will be available.
theartofeducation.edu

4 Lessons Learned as a First-Year Art Teacher During a Pandemic

Let’s admit it. Teaching during a global pandemic was not on any art teacher’s mind when entering the field of education. Luckily for many art teachers, years of experience helped them navigate uncharted waters despite the increased stress and adjustments that came their way. They quickly adapted to the ever-changing world of online and hybrid education, leaned on each other, and problem-solved like the superheroes they are.
huntnewsnu.com

Online learning fosters difficulties among second-year students

Sanjana Shastri opened her eyes at 7:59 a.m., just one minute before her class started. During a normal school year, this would be ample cause for the hardworking and driven student to panic, but 2020 was anything but normal. Shastri, a second-year behavioral neuroscience major, began her college career amid...
Daily Beast

How Colleges Helped Model a Path Through the Pandemic

As the pandemic is, once again, upending our world, higher education has remained resilient over these 20 difficult months. Universities pivoted quickly in March of 2020, going remote and then developing mitigation strategies to bring students back in person while trying to keep communities safe and ensuring continuity of learning.
tulsakids.com

No One Was Prepared: OU’s Early Learning Study Reveals Losses During Pandemic

The pandemic has pushed schools into the spotlight, highlighting academic and social-emotional challenges, especially for vulnerable, at-risk children. Researchers at OU-Tulsa in partnership with Georgetown University were already studying the impact of preschool on children’s well-being before the pandemic hit. When Tulsa Public Schools closed because of COVID-19, the research team also began to gather data on the effects of distance learning on young children.
Portland Tribune

Distance learning causes statewide slide among ninth graders

Southwest Portland saw more than 250 elementary students pulled out of public school during pandemic. Oregon's statewide education agency says it's hard to pinpoint the pandemic's impacts on students, but data shows the percentage of ninth graders on-track to graduate high school plummeted during the 2020-21 school year. The data...
Saratogian

Charlton School practices distanced learning

BURNT HILLS, N.Y. — The Charlton School recently held a “pandemic practice day” simulating remote classes in the event the school ever needs to immediately pivot to a distance learning model. “Given the current state of the COVID pandemic and the high-anxiety the idea of remote instruction...
The Washington Informer

D.C. Schools Will Stay With In-Person Learning After Winter Break, Revamp COVID Protocols

Amid a stark increase in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season and calls among teachers for a systemwide pivot to virtual learning, D.C. officials announced Wednesday that public and public charter schools will continue to conduct in-person learning in the new year.  The post D.C. Schools Will Stay With In-Person Learning After Winter Break, Revamp COVID Protocols appeared first on The Washington Informer.
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Sending 200,000 COVID Rapid Tests To Schools For Teachers, Staff Ahead Of Return From Holiday Break

BOSTON (CBS) — Teachers and public school employees in Massachusetts will be able to test themselves at home for COVID-19 before returning to the classroom in the new year, the state said Wednesday. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is sending 200,000 COVID-19 rapid tests to every school district, enough for schools to give two tests to every employee. “DESE strongly encourages all school personnel take one of the at-home antigen tests no more than 24 hours before they return to work to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the department said in a statement. The department bought the tests from an out-of-state vendor, and the shipment is expected to arrive on Thursday. The state expects that will be enough time for the tests to reach teachers and staff by this weekend. State education officials say they remain committed to keeping schools open during the surge of COVID cases. “Doing everything we can to keep students learning in classrooms is critical,” Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley said in a statement. “Providing these tests to teachers and staff is one more thing we can do to ensure that is possible.”
