A question for the unvaccinated [letter]

In response to “More people vaccinated key to fighting pandemic” ( , Dec. 16) I take offense to the insinuation that people who do their homework and research alternative healthy options to getting a virus are ignorant. It is one thing to be brainwashed by the media and...
It continues to baffle me how anyone can take a position of ignoring or denying the reality of COVID-19 and its variant forms. As father of a wonderful woman with a severely compromised immune system and the uncle of a wonderful grandniece with lupus who was diagnosed with COVID-19, I plead with all of you to get vaccinated, get boosted and wear a mask.
I strongly urge all those who consider themselves pro-life to invest their time and energy in the most effective path to ending abortion — contraception. Effective and easily accessible contraception should be readily available to anyone who wants it, no questions asked. Unfortunately, many pro-life advocates are also opposed...
In the main, LNP | LancasterOnline serves us very well. It is a better paper by content and appearance than many papers serving much larger populations. But here is an observation the editors might do well to ponder. Of the 21 stories listed as the top stories in 2021 (“We want to know your top stories on LNP | LancasterOnline from 2021”), all but one would come under the heading “Something went wrong.”
While many of us are celebrating the holidays with our families, please take a moment to thank the many dedicated and brave workers at Pennsylvania’s senior care facilities, including nursing homes. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, nursing homes have been ground zero for the virus. What may surprise some is that the pandemic remains a very real risk to nursing home residents and workers.
As the coronavirus continues to spread and COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations continue to increase, I wonder what some people are thinking. Some people who refuse to get vaccinated — sometimes spurred by conservative politicians and TV personalities — say it is their choice. Does a hospital have a...
The 11th Congressional District Alzheimer’s Advocacy Team recently had the opportunity to meet in person with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. We want to thank the congressman for actively listening to our experiences and concerns regarding this horrible disease. We also want to thank the congressman for recently co-sponsoring the...
On a recent Saturday afternoon, our 10-year-old granddaughter decided to set up a hot chocolate stand on the front lawn to make some money for Christmas charity-giving. Her 3-year-old sister sat bundled beside her for support. The adults in the family were skeptical that she would be successful on a rural country road on a cold, windy day.
Dr. Mehmet Oz says he is a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey. I would advise him to keep his day job. He apparently thinks his doctor credentials make him more qualified when he claims that Washington, D.C., is doing it wrong with COVID-19.
Dear nurses and doctors and hospital chaplains and technicians and all others caring for COVID-19 patients this Christmas season:. Wishing you a “Merry Christmas!” sounds glib, off-key. Hospitals are swelling with the latest surge of people sickened by COVID-19. This month, many of you — already stretched to the breaking point — have faced another round of patients who desperately need your help. And you know that some of those patients won’t make it to next Christmas.
Thank you for publishing Bruce Wittmaier’s opinion column (“A lifetime of lessons from the barbershop,” Dec. 23 LNP). In a time when there is so much gloom and doom and misinformation, Wittmaier’s writing seems honest, uplifting and refreshing. Keep up the good work. Jerry Bruce. East...
I would like to reply to the Dec. 28 letter “Stand up for our freedoms.”. How in the world can you say that, by not getting vaccinated, you’re standing up for freedom? In my view, what you are really doing is taking people’s freedom away by not protecting yourself and others.
I would like to share my opinion with regard to the unvaccinated. It’s a fact that about 75% of those hospitalized locally with COVID-19 are not vaccinated. It’s a fact that about 90% of COVID-19 deaths nationally are of individuals who are not vaccinated. If you’re not vaccinated,...
Comments / 0