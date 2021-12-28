ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Stand up for our freedoms (letter)

Lancaster Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am sure many people feel the way I do. Big government is intruding into our daily lives with lockdowns, mask...

lancasteronline.com

The Ledger

Voice of the people: Our great nation was founded on standing up to tyranny

Our great nation was founded on standing up to tyranny. In regard to the editorial about sending troops into Haiti being a wrong idea, I have to disagree ["In Haiti, need is great but so is the danger," Nov. 6]. Like it or not, we as a nation, have become the “police force” of the world. We have always come to the aid both financially as well as militarily to countries either too poor or too weak to protect themselves. To turn our backs now on a country who has asked for our help would be completely morally wrong.
LAKELAND, FL
Lancaster Online

A different view of freedom (letter)

I would like to reply to the Dec. 28 letter “Stand up for our freedoms.”. How in the world can you say that, by not getting vaccinated, you’re standing up for freedom? In my view, what you are really doing is taking people’s freedom away by not protecting yourself and others.
SOCIETY
Twin Falls Times-News

Letter: Interests and Freedoms

Congressperson Chris Stewart of Utah recently sent out a mailer titled, “Protecting our Interests and Freedoms.” He included a quote that he attributes to himself: “Liberty has never come from the government. Liberty comes from We the People.”. Kudos to Mr. Stewart for correctly believing that freedom...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
owegopennysaver.com

Letter: Freedom loving citizens must unite

The Democrats have control of our country currently and the leadership has come under control of the Globalist Radicals that are trying to implement their Global Great Reset. They need to take this country out of the way first so they can proceed. This is why they had to TAKE...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘I had a Black friend’: Lawmaker’s tone deaf tweet on racism gets blasted on Twitter

Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
POLITICS
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Was COVID-19 an intentional attack?

In 2019, one world leader could have assumed he could attack with impunity from all recourse or repercussions, a friend, an enemy and the world. President Joseph Biden, my underlying premise is that COVID-19 pandemic was not a naturally developed or accidentally released virus. You need to establish a committee...
U.S. POLITICS
Place
Americas
MassLive.com

Masks should be a matter of personal choice, autonomy (Letters)

I would like to know by what legal authority does any public servant or bureaucrat have the power to mandate what we do with our bodies, ever? Per the Declaration of Independence, every American citizen has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Period. Why do people want to scream “my body, my choice,” when murdering babies, but throw that idea in the trash when they’re afraid of a virus with a 99% survival? Do what you think is best for yourself, but you have no right to tell others what to do. People are tired of the virtue-signaling, coercion, and the “for the good of others” manipulation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Democrat-Herald

Letter: Freedom doesn't favor unintelligent

“Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who’s the fairest one of all?” asked the Evil Queen in “Snow White.”. I wonder, if you can get a mirror that can tell you who’s the fairest, can you get one to give you a list of the unintelligent?. Two...
SCIENCE
wvgazettemail.com

John Doyle: Congress must pass Freedom to Vote Act now (Opinion)

Voting rights are the bedrock of democracy. If voters are unable to choose the leaders they want, we don’t have real democracy. When legislative bodies enact redistricting laws after each decennial census, they stand the idea of democracy on its head. Rather than the voters choosing their representatives, the representatives are choosing their voters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Protecting our rights

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s recent commentary promised that government’s infringement on our rights will “not go unchecked” by his party. This is rich, coming from a leader within the party whose members recently and vigorously tried to disenfranchise 81 million voters and whose party is actively trying to steer the U.S. into an authoritarian kleptocracy.
POLITICS
Lancaster Online

Some quotes to consider (letter)

“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked, and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.”. “Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple. ... People who enter the United States without permission are...
IMMIGRATION
Lancaster Online

Pentagon spending poisons our culture (letter)

On Sunday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined Republicans in announcing that he would not support the “Build Back Better” Act, ostensibly because of its effects on inflation and the national debt. Why didn’t we hear those concerns when Manchin and 87 other senators voted for a military...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lancaster Online

Personal choices affecting others (letter)

I read that local hospitals are putting off elective surgeries due to an increase in COVID-19 patients (“Systems pause elective surgery,” Dec. 2 LNP). Too many of these people who are currently hospitalized refused to get vaccinated, and now I believe they’re paying the price for their stupidity.
SCIENCE
Lancaster Online

Memories of house calls (letter)

I smiled when I read the Dec. 14 LNP editorial “House calls,” which described telemedicine as modern-day house calls. That’s because my maternal grandfather, a small-town country doctor in Iowa, made real house calls. He and my grandma lived an hour’s drive away, and we would occasionally...
IOWA STATE
Desiring God

Our Tongues (and Fingers) of Fire

In one very tense discussion with the Pharisees, Jesus uttered some of the most important words ever spoken about the importance of the words we speak:. Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. The good person out of his good treasure brings forth good, and the evil person out of his evil treasure brings forth evil. I tell you, on the day of judgment people will give account for every careless word they speak, for by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned. (Matthew 12:34–37)
RELIGION

