Stand up for our freedoms (letter)

I would like to know by what legal authority does any public servant or bureaucrat have the power to mandate what we do with our bodies, ever? Per the Declaration of Independence, every American citizen has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Period. Why do people want to scream “my body, my choice,” when murdering babies, but throw that idea in the trash when they’re afraid of a virus with a 99% survival? Do what you think is best for yourself, but you have no right to tell others what to do. People are tired of the virtue-signaling, coercion, and the “for the good of others” manipulation.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO