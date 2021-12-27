Bank of America Corp. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.50% higher to $44.64 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.05 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Monday, as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) rose 0.57% to $158.16, Citigroup Inc. (C) rose 0.73% to $60.65, and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) rose 0.85% to $48.77. Trading volume (31.1 M) remained 15.7 million below its 50-day average volume of 46.8 M.

