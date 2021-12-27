ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUNRA_0dXJYIyu00

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6uP2_0dXJYIyu00

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.50% higher to $44.64 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.05 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Monday, as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) rose 0.57% to $158.16, Citigroup Inc. (C) rose 0.73% to $60.65, and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) rose 0.85% to $48.77. Trading volume (31.1 M) remained 15.7 million below its 50-day average volume of 46.8 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Is the U.S. stock market closed on Friday for New Year’s Eve? No. It isn’t even closed on Monday. Here’s why!

Blame it on an obscure rule. For the first time in a decade, there will be no U.S. stock-market closure in observance of New Year’s Day which falls on a Saturday. U.S. markets will be open on Friday Dec. 31, which is New Year’s Eve, and operators of the New York Stock Exchange are not designating Jan. 3, the first Monday in 2022, as a holiday in lieu of New Year’s Day either.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.25% higher to $612.09 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $88.90 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#The Stock Market#Citigroup Inc#Bank Of America Corp#Wells Fargo#Wfc#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
MarketWatch

Dow Inc., American Express share gains lead Dow's 138-point jump

Shares of Dow Inc. and American Express are trading higher Thursday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Dow Inc. have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow. DJIA,. -0.25%. was most recently trading 138 points, or 0.4%, higher. Dow Inc.'s shares...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Dow down 61 points on losses in Procter & Gamble, Microsoft shares

Behind negative returns for shares of Procter & Gamble and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 61 points, or 0.2%, lower, as shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) and Microsoft (MSFT) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Procter & Gamble's shares have declined $1.33, or 0.8%, while those of Microsoft have dropped $2.32, or 0.7%, combining for a roughly 24-point drag on the Dow. Nike (NKE) Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold ends higher Thursday, as buyers step in as 2021 winds down

Gold futures on Thursday finished higher, despite firmness in the U.S. dollar and a rally in stocks that took the Dow Jones Industrial Average. to intraday records, as investors became less concerned about the omicron variant of COVID slowing economic growth. Some slippage in Treasury yields limited the early downward...
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock increased by 12.3% to $22.6 during Thursday’s regular session. 360 DigiTech’s stock is trading at a volume of 692.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 51.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

US stock indexes inch above record highs in quiet trading

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, as gains in health care and communication companies outweighed a pullback in technology and other sectors. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 3:19 p.m. Eastern, a day after notching its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which also set a record high Wednesday, was up 0.1%, while the Nasdaq was up 0.3%. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. small-cap stocks will probably lag the S&P 500 next year, says DataTrek. Here’s why.

U.S. small-cap stocks will probably underperform the S&P 500 index in 2022, according to DataTrek Research. “Our reasoning is straightforward,” wrote DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note Thursday. “This asset class needs the tailwind of lower US corporate high yield spreads over Treasuries to outperform large caps, but spreads are already at/near their historical lows.”
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

64K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy