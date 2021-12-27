Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slumped 0.16% to $613.12 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $87.87 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Monday, as Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) fell 0.82% to $3,393.39, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) fell 0.54% to $152.80, and Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) rose 0.88% to $50.47. Trading volume (1.9 M) remained 1.7 million below its 50-day average volume of 3.5 M.

