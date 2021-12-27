ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Thousands of flights canceled as omicron affects airline staffing and how to get a bigger and quicker tax refund

By Jacob Passy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dXJYAv600
By Marketwatch
PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.

Ring in the New Year wearing N95 masks: ‘A simple one-layer cloth mask does not provide nearly enough protection’

A cloth mask is better than no mask, but N95, KN95 and KF94 masks are better protection against omicron, experts say Read More

Four life lessons boiled down from a long career in financial journalism

Follow your talent, not your passion, to make a mark in this world. Read More

‘COVID-19 vaccination reduces anxiety and depression symptoms by nearly 30%,’ researchers say

A new paper by researchers at the University of Southern California and RAND Corporation sheds light on the mental-health benefits of being vaccinated. Read More

‘Guess I’m not going home’: Thousands more flights canceled Monday as omicron affects airline staffing

There were 2,208 flights canceled globally on Monday, in addition to 5,103 flights over the weekend. Read More

Hidden drains and secret pumps: How a Seattle company evaded the EPA to dump toxic water into Puget Sound for years

Louie Sanft of Seattle Barrel and Cooperage faces over 100 years in prison for illegal dumping, prosecutors said. Read More

5 ways to get a bigger — and quicker — tax refund

From the child tax credit to ‘wash sales’ for crypto investors, tips for getting the most out of your 2022 tax refund. Read More

The cost of renewing your passport just went up

A price hike for U.S. passports is necessary “to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world,” the State Department said. Read More

Here comes GM’s Hummer electric pickup

The first 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup rolled off the assembly line in Detroit. Read More

6 ways to boost your net worth for 2022

If you want to build momentum for your New Year’s money resolutions, set some financial improvements into motion before the end of the year. Read More

The problem with rolling your 401(k) over to an IRA when you change jobs

When you leave a job, and an IRA rollover is only one way to preserve the money’s tax-deferred status, and it’s not always the best. Read More

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Cruise stocks dive into negative territory after CDC recommends avoiding cruise travel

Shares of cruise operators took a dive into negative territory in midday trading Thursday, erasing earlier gains, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it now recommends avoiding cruise travel, "regardless of vaccination status," but stopped short of requiring a pause in sailings. The CDC said it has raised its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice to "Level 4: Very High" from "Level 3: High," reflecting increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the omicron variant. Shares of Carnival Corp. dropped 1.1%, Royal Caribbean Group fell 0.7% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shed 2.0%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2% toward a record. Prior to the CDC's recommendation, shares of Carnival were up 3.5%, Royal Caribbean were up 2.2% and Norwegian were up 3.8% at their intraday highs. The CDC said those who still decide to travel on a cruise ship should be fully vaccinated before travel, and should get a vaccine booster if they are eligible.
TRAVEL
MarketWatch

Hundreds more flights canceled because of staff shortages

Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to Covid-19, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume. More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware....
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Omicron#Gm#Covid#Marketwatchers#N95#The State Department#Gmc
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: Why are so many flights being canceled?

The forces that have scrambled thousands of flights since Christmas Eve could ease in January, but that's cold comfort to the millions of flyers with New Year's plans. And if 2021 has taught us anything, it’s that 2022 will likely be just as unpredictable. Here’s a look at what...
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AOL Corp

Over 1,000 flight cancellations Thursday: Are cancellations, delays the new normal this winter?

Each day for a week now, travelers across the country have scrambled as thousands of flights have been canceled and delayed. More than 1,000 U.S. flights have been canceled Thursday and more than 5,000 have been delayed, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight status in real-time. There have been more than 8,000 cancellations and more than 42,000 delays within, to or from the U.S. since Christmas Eve.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Post

Flight cancellations ease slightly, but airlines warn of more disruption ahead

Even as flight disruptions eased slightly Wednesday, airlines warned that cancellations and delays could continue as they struggle to rebound from coronavirus-related staffing shortages and wintry weather. Aviation data provider FlightAware reported more than 970 cancellations of flights Wednesday evening within, out of and into the United States, down from...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Omicron havoc for airlines as JetBlue cancels almost 1,300 flights

US airline JetBlue has cancelled almost 1,300 flights over the coming fortnight as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant wreaks havoc for airlines. Airlines are struggling with the combination of harsh winter weather in some parts of the northern hemisphere and the spread of Omicron, which has caused surging Covid-19 case numbers in countries including the UK, France, Italy and the US.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

More than 1,200 US flights canceled on Thursday

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Staffing shortages caused by a spike in COVID cases has led to the cancellation of 1,224 flights within, into or out of the US on Thursday, according to air-travel tracker site FlightAware. Globally,...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Omicron Variant, Covid Cancels 1,280 Jetblue Flights

JetBlue said it will ground about 1,280 flights through Jan. 13, as the omicron Covid strain forces its workers to stay at home. JetBlue Airways (JBLU) - Get JetBlue Airways Corporation Report said late Wednesday that it will cancel about 1,280 flights through Jan. 13, as the omicron Covid strain forces its workers to stay at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Over 1,000 flight cancellations Thursday; 8,000 since Christmas Eve

There have been more than 8,000 flight cancellations and more than 39,000 delays within, to or from the U.S. since Christmas Eve. — Airlines attribute the ongoing problems to winter weather and omicron-driven staffing shortages. — Travelers are encouraged to sign up for notifications from airlines and plan plenty of...
LIFESTYLE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

64K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy