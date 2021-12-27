Dow rises over 350 points, S&P 500 logs 69th record of 2021 as holiday spending buttresses stock market Monday

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 27: Shoppers browse the stores at the Brookfield Place indoor mall on December 27, 2021 in New York City. Retail sales rose 8.5% during the 2021 holiday season, the largest increase in 17 years, in spite of rapidly rising COVID rates due to the Omicron variant. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) Published Credit: Scott Heins/Getty Images By Scott Heins/Getty Images

MARKET SNAPSHOT

U.S. stock benchmarks finished higher Monday, as consumer spending during the holidays and gains in technology and energy shares helped to push the S&P 500 to records.

Equity indexes booked gains even as travel-related names slumped after surging COVID-19 cases triggered hundreds of U.S. flights to be scrapped over the holiday weekend.

The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 65.40 points, or 1.4%, to a record 4,791.19 finish, with the broad-market benchmark also setting an intraday record at 4,791.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) climbed 351.82 points, or 1%, to end at 36,302.38, its fourth-highest close ever.

The Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) climbed 217.89 points, or 1.4%, closing at 15,871.26.

How did stock benchmarks fare?

Ahead of the long holiday weekend, Thursday’s session saw the S&P 500 rise 0.6% to 4,725.79, a new closing record. The Dow gained 196.67 points, or 0.6%, to end at 35,950.56 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9% to 15,653. For the week, the Dow rose 1.7%, the S&P 500 gained 2.3% and Nasdaq added 3.2%.

What drove the stock market?

Optimism that the latest wave of COVID-19 won’t severely disrupt the U.S. economy pushed stocks higher for a fourth day in a row on Monday, even as coronavirus upended Christmas travel, and White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci warned against complacency over the omicron variant.

Fauci said the new wave of infections could end up swamping hospitals even if many cases appear mild. He also recommended the U.S. consider a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel , a step the Biden administration previously hasn’t endorsed.

Hundreds more U.S. flights were canceled Monday as surging COVID-19 infections triggered quarantines for airline staff. Shares of American Airlines (AAL) Delta Air Lines (DAL) Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) and United Airlines (UAL) were down, with cruise operator Carnival (CCL) also closing lower.

While travel was a mess, the retail side of the economy appeared to be holding up, with Mastercard Spending Pulse reporting that holiday sales rose 8.5% against a year earlier, the biggest annual gain in 17 years .

“Despite the variant, consumers are resilient,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, in a phone interview.

“With COVID and high inflation, you’d think that might have taken a bite out of the consumer spending spirit, but it didn’t,” he said. “Of course, down the road when interest rates finally begin to move higher, that might slow any major gains ahead, in terms of the stock market. But for now, it’s a green light.”

The week ahead may see lower volumes than normal, as investors take an extended break. Many will be watching for the start of the so-called Santa Claus rally, a seasonally bullish period in the last five trading sessions of a year and the first two in the new year.

“The focus among investors and traders continues to remain on three important factors. Firstly, the economic data — traders would like to see more strength in the economic numbers, then you have the ongoing omicron COVID infection ratio — this is increasing for the last number of weeks, and finally the hawkish monetary policy stance among central bankers,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.

Aslam said there are concerns that post-New Year’s Eve will see more spikes in infections, or governments clamping down ahead of time.

“The fact is that no one wants to see another total lockdown as they have an adverse influence on the economy. The world is still suffering from supply bottleneck shortages due to COVID restrictions introduced last year,” he said, in a note to clients.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) slipped 1.2 basis points 1.480%. Yields and debt prices move opposite each other.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was 0.1% higher.

Oil futures rose, with the U.S. benchmark (CL00) adding 2.4% to settle at $75.57 a barrel, while gold futures (GC00) gained 0.2% to settle at $1,808.80 an ounce.

Bitcoin BTCUSD, 0.06% gained 0.4% to $51,280.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index (XX:SXXP) closed up 0.6%, while London markets were closed in observance of Boxing Day.

The Shanghai Composite (CN:SHCOMP) was flat, while the Hang Seng Index (HK:HSI) was closed and Japan’s Nikkei 225 (JP:NIK) fell 0.3%.

What stocks were in focus?How did other assets trade?

— Barbara Kollmeyer contributed reporting to this article.