If you watched the Raptors get throttled by 45 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, you saw a team that had enough to huff and puff for just about 12 minutes. In all honesty, how could they manage much more than that? Down to four players from the opening night roster as well as four part-timers, the team was handed an impossible task and the result reflected it.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO