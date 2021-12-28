ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Unionists should realise Ireland is not ruled by Rome, Taoiseach told Major

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytG7k_0dXJXadf00

Albert Reynolds told John Major that Ireland is “not ruled by Rome”, during a meeting in which the Irish side expressed frustration at the attitude of unionists to talks on Northern Ireland.

According to a confidential document, the comments were made at a meeting between Mr Reynolds and the British PM in Downing Street on 16 June 1993.

After that meeting, both called for talks between Northern Ireland political parties to resume.

Behind closed doors, Mr Reynolds vented his frustrations with Ulster Unionist Party leader Jim Molyneaux.

He said: “I have always had reservations about Jim Molyneaux. Looking at the situation from his perspective, what is in it for him?

“However, he has some very good people behind him. How can we harness them to support resumption of talks?”

In a later exchange, Tanaiste Dick Spring admits he is worried up the upcoming European elections, warning: “[Ian] Paisley will start campaigning but there is no real benefit in this for the people in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Reynolds picks up the conversation: “The Unionists feel they are under siege. Also, there is fear of demographic changes. Genuine people want to talk but fears are there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jjrZ_0dXJXadf00
Jim Molyneaux MP, Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (Martin McCullough/PA) (PA Archive)

According to the memo, Mr Major tells the Irish delegation: “A large part of the Catholic population would not vote for a united Ireland – that is what is said.

“The question is how do we carry the Unionists? We can take them warmly by – or try to persuade them to talk. We could see say to them we will see you alright (from a Parliamentary perspective) but we have not. What can we do?”

Mr Major suggests that the Taoiseach or the Tanaiste should make another speech to address the worries of unionists, referring positively to a recent speech given by Mr Spring.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Patrick Mayhew urges Mr Reynolds to do the same, pointing to unionist concerns regarding articles two and three of the Irish Constitution and the recent judgment of the Irish Supreme Court in the “McGimpsey case”, which saw a challenge to the legality of the Anglo-Irish Agreement.

The two articles were seen as making a territorial claim to Northern Ireland.

Mr Reynolds responds: “Until there is something on the table, the question of constitutional change will not arise.”

He continues: “Articles 2 and 3 have not been raised in this way before the McGimpsey case. Symbols are also important.”

According to the note of the conversation, Mr Reynolds said that the Government’s handling of the closure of the Adelaide Hospital in Dublin, which fuelled concerns over how the institution’s Protestant ethos would be protected, should send a message to unionists.

“We are not ruled by Rome ” he said.

At the same meeting, Mr Spring vented irritation at the position of unionist leaders.

“The Unionists would be far better to negotiate from a position of strength. We are ready to talk to them. It was irresponsible for politicians not to come to the table.”

Mr Mayhew says that “their leaders do not feel able to take an imaginative step” and singles out Mr Molyneaux.

“I want to mobilise public opinion. In Northern Ireland, politicians are considered to be a priestly class – guardians of the temple. I have been strongly criticised for saying that I would go over the heads of the politicians.”

Towards the end of the meeting, Mr Major says: “I spoke to a person on the occasion of my recent visit to Northern Ireland who said that if the talks don’t make any progress, I should ask people to vote on a united Ireland.

“They may say ‘yes’ or ‘no’. But suppose there is no progress and the two Governments don’t get closer, then give us a referendum to enable us to become more closely integrated into the UK. We will have to do what we can.

“It will essentially be a mix of things. Courage will be required. From their own objective (Unionists) they are on a one-way street.

“Soft words are required from us, soft action from you.”

The material can be viewed in the National Archives in file 2021/95/21.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Trust broken with the EU in row over Northern Ireland Protocol – Sefcovic

“London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe, the bloc’s chief negotiator has claimed. European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic told German news website Der Spiegel that problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol – a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland after Brexit – meant the UK “broke international law” in trying to get round the arrangement.
POLITICS
The Independent

Mayhew labelled loyalists ‘unruly horses’ following 1994 IRA ceasefire

Senior Irish and British politicians lamented the undisciplined nature of loyalist groups compared to the IRA, weeks after the terrorist group declared a ceasefire in August 1994.At the same time, officials warned that the IRA were not necessarily “supermen” when it came to maintaining a ceasefire.At a meeting of the Anglo-Irish Conference in September 1994, senior ministers and officials from the Irish and British governments met to discuss how they could build on the ceasefire and finally deliver peace for Northern Ireland.Both sides agreed that a loyalist ceasefire would be welcomed.Patrick Mayhew, who would become the longest serving Secretary of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mayhew
Person
Albert Reynolds
The Independent

John Major privately admitted IRA could not be militarily defeated, newly released 1992 memo reveals

John Major privately admitted that he did not believe the IRA could be defeated militarily, a newly published memo from a 1992 meeting in Downing St has revealed.According to the Irish government’s memo, the then prime minister also warned that if the republicans thought Britain was afflicted with “battle fatigue”, they were wrong.The comments were made during a meeting in February 1992 between Major, the newly elected taoiseach Albert Reynolds, and other senior Irish ministers.The discussion in No 10, which came a matter of weeks before the UK general election, was held amid a series of talks between the main...
POLITICS
The Independent

Avoid appearing as ‘colonial governor’, Irish official advised Patrick Mayhew

An Irish official warned that Northern Ireland Secretary of State that he was in danger of being seen as a “colonial governor”, in a candid conversation at Hillsborough in early 1994.In a confidential memo drawn up by Department of Foreign Affairs official Declan O’Donovan, he describes a meeting between himself and Patrick Mayhew in February 1994 where the mood of the Secretary of State is described as “downbeat”.Mayhew, who would become the longest-serving Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, spells out his personal and political frustrations over dinner.This included concerns over his relationship with the Tanaiste Dick Spring and the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Unionist parties should field single candidate to win SNP seats, says ex-MSP

Unionist parties should band together to field a sole candidate in each seat against the SNP in elections, a former Conservative MSP has said.Adam Tomkins, who represented the Glasgow region before standing down from the Scottish Parliament in the May election, called on opposition parties to “get real” to tackle the “zombie Government”.In a scathing attack on the Scottish political scene, Mr Tomkins criticised all sides and called for a “different politics”, urging the Scottish Government to “resolve to start governing” and the Scottish people to “wake up”.Scotland's is a zombie Government for a population grown so used to mediocrity...
POLITICS
The Independent

Guidance on ministerial contacts with Sinn Fein changed four times ahead of GFA

Official guidance to ministers on engaging with Sinn Fein was updated four times in the lead up to the Good Friday Agreement in response to IRA activity and the party’s shifting positions on non-violence.A series of memos circulated among Government departments in Northern Ireland during 1997 and 1998 show how a ban on ministers meeting directly with Sinn Fein was lifted only to be reinstated a few months later.In May 1997, the month that the Labour government came to power in the UK, new Guidelines for Contact were cleared by Secretary of State Mo Mowlam.At the time, the IRA was...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Ireland#Irish People#Unionists#British#Ulster Unionist Party#European#Catholic#State#Constitut
The Independent

In Pictures: Protests, protocol and princes mark Northern Ireland centenary year

Marking its 100th anniversary, Northern Ireland entered 2021 during a lockdown aimed at tackling the second wave of coronavirus.As the year played out, the political divisions remained stark both internally and externally. A new first minister was elected as the DUP worked through three leaders in just three weeks.Meanwhile, tensions with the Westminster government over the Northern Ireland Protocol and proposals for an amnesty for military veterans and ex-paramilitaries involved in Troubles incidents continued to boil over.Church leaders came together to deliver a message of reconciliation at a cross-community service to mark the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Sinn Fein engaging in ‘black widow quadrilles’, Major told Bruton in 1996

John Major told the Irish premier in November 1996 that nobody in Britain ‘believes a word’ from Sinn Fein and the IRA. John Major told the Irish premier in November 1996 that nobody in Britain “believes a word” from Sinn Fein and the IRA, nine months after the end of the first ceasefire.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Place
Rome, IT
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
The Independent

Another new record reported for UK-wide coronavirus cases

A new record has been set for the daily number of coronavirus cases, as all four UK nations reported their figures for the first time since Christmas Eve.The UK Government said that a further 183,037 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday.The total includes reported figures for Northern Ireland covering a five-day period.But the 138,287 figure for England was also the highest recorded.It comes as Boris Johnson’s Government is scrambling to secure supplies of Covid-19 tests.The Prime Minister earlier urged people to get swabbed before enjoying New Year celebrations.Ministers acknowledged a worldwide supply...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tony Blair blocked ‘OTT’ race equality strategy after Stephen Lawrence murder

Tony Blair has defended his record as prime minister after newly released documents revealed he vetoed a proposed strategy to tackle racial inequality following the racist killing of Stephen Lawrence.The former Labour prime minister was sceptical about proposals for a government white paper, expressing concern that it could result in a “regulation nightmare”.The landmark Macpherson report, published in February 1999, set out wide-ranging proposals for reform after it found that the Metropolitan Police investigation into the murder had failed in part due to “institutional racism”.In response, then-home secretary, Jack Straw, who had commissioned the inquiry, wanted to publish a government...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers storm Covid testing centre and trash equipment in ‘disgraceful’ protest

Police are appealing for information on the dozens of people filmed taking over an NHS test-and-trace site in Milton Keynes, with one woman captured ransacking an office and stealing what appears to be various Covid testing samples and equipment. A large group of anti-vaxxers were filmed on Wednesday storming the facility – where PCR tests are sent to be analysed – holding placards reading “Freedom is not negotiable” and chanting slogans such as “You can shove your f***ing vaccine up your a***”.The footage, which was shared on social media, also showed members of the crowd throwing traffic cones towards...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Government pressed on reports £330,000 was spent fixing Tory peer’s driveway

The shadow secretary for levelling up has demanded an explanation from Michael Gove over reports his department approved the award of £330,000 to fund pothole repairs on the driveway of a former Tory peer.The public money was spent fixing a track leading to Charleston Farmhouse, an independently-run museum and art gallery within the grounds of a country estate owned by the 87-year-old aristocrat Lord Gage, the Daily Mail reported.The newspaper said the East Sussex museum applied for the funds, but the work was done on the driveway, which is the property of 8th Viscount Gage.Lord Gage’s Firle Estate Management team...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy