Marion County, FL

Daytime highs to be in the 80s again, dense fog advisory in effect for Marion County

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures in the 80s will stick around this week.

“It’s a nice, mild morning. It’s just warmer than what it should be for late December,” meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for Marion County County until 10 a.m.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s again.

McCranie said it will be about 10 degrees above average.

Looking ahead, more fog is possible for Wednesday morning. It’s not expected to be as dense or as widespread.

A front will move in late Sunday into Monday. It will bring in a few showers and a drop in temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2Csp_0dXJXBlc00
Palm Bay sunrise (Zechariah Browning)

