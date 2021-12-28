Why it’s taken nearly four years for FX’s ‘Atlanta’ to come back

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Dynasty opened Season 5 on Monday night with 380,000 total viewers — its most-watched episode in over a year — and a 0.1 demo rating, while a second episode drew 310K/0.1. Both hours marked an improvement on the show’s previous averages (243K/0.05). TVLine readers gave the season opener an average grade of “A-.” Dynasty will resume Season 5 on… Friday, March 11. Really. ABC’s slice of Monday Night Football coverage (7.5 mil/1.4) drew a bigger but slightly older audience than last week’s match-up, and dominated the super-quiet night in both measures. Elsewhere, CBS’ Gaga/Bennett encore drew 2.8 mil/0.3, NBC’s Annie Live rerun did 1.6 mil/0.3 and Fox’s Secrets of Christmas thing did 1.1 mil/0.2 Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO