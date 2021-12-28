ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why it’s taken nearly four years for FX’s ‘Atlanta’ to come back

By RODNEY HO
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

ATLANTA — FX’s “Atlanta” concluded its heralded second season on May 10, 2018. The top movie that week? “Avengers: Endgame.” Top song? “Nice for What” by Drake. Stacey Abrams was running for Georgia governor ― the first time around. The...

power106.com

FX Releases ‘Atlanta’ Season Three Premiere Date

FX has announced the official season three premiere date of Donald Glover’s series, Atlanta. The show is set to return with not one, but two episodes March 24, 2022 on FX. Fans will also be able to stream the Emmy-winning show on Hulu the following day. The series includes...
TV SERIES
infusenews.com

‘Atlanta’ comedy series will return for season 3 on FX

The wait is finally over. Donald Glover’s award-winning comedy series Atlanta will return for its third season on March 24 on FX with a two-episode debut and will stream the following day on Hulu after a three-year hiatus. On Christmas Day, a new teaser trailer for the new season will air during Disney siblings ESPN and ABC’s NBA games.
ATLANTA, IL
imdb.com

Atlanta Finally Returns In March After A Four Year Break

It's been a dark four years without "Atlanta," but luckily, the show has finally set a return date. The third season of FX's experimental series will return on March 24, 2022, with a new teaser trailer set to debut on Christmas Day. The Emmy-winning series created by Donald Glover made...
ATLANTA, GA
tvseriesfinale.com

Atlanta on FX: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

An FX comedy-drama, Atlanta stars creator Donald Glover, with Keith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz. In season two (aka Atlanta Robbin’ Season), young manager “Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover) is trying to launch his cousin Alfred’s career. A rapper — Alfred Miles (Henry) is trying to toe the line between real life and street life. Meanwhile, Darius (Stanfield) is Alfred’s go-to man, and Van (Beetz) is Earn’s best friend, and the mother of his daughter.
TV SERIES
NYLON

‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Is Coming: Here’s What To Know

It’s been three years since Season 2 of Atlanta aired. 2018 was the year it felt like Donald Glover was on top of the world; it was the year of “This Is America,” his Star Wars role and Guava Island, which he produced and starred in alongside none other than...Rihanna! Now, four years later, Atlanta — the offbeat, surrealist show Glover stars in as Earn, a guy in his 20s managing the rap career of his cousin Alfred, who goes by Paper Boi, will finally air its third season.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

FX Releases Teaser For Upcoming Third Season of ‘Atlanta’

After announcing a premiere date earlier this week, FX has released the first teaser for the third season of their Emmy-wining comedy, Atlanta. The long-delayed series is returning after an almost four-year hiatus. Watch the video below. The last time we saw the likes of Eran, Paper Boi, and Darius,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Snowfall Gets Season 5 Premiere Date at FX — See First Photo

Snowfall fans can expect a richer, meaner and more endangered Franklin when the FX drama’s fifth season kicks off — and we just learned when that will be. Season 5 will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the cabler announced on Tuesday. Plus, a new teaser trailer will drop Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC during the two networks’ slate of NBA games. The new season is set in the summer of 1986 and will, of course, center on Franklin Saint (series star Damson Idris) and his entire family, who are now wealthy beyond their wildest...
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Atlanta' Season 3 to debut on FX March 24

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- FX has announced that Season 3 of its rap-industry comedy, Atlanta, is scheduled to premiere on March 24. Created by and starring Donald Glover, the Emmy-winning show is returning after a three-year hiatus. The 10-episode, third season takes place almost entirely in Europe. The cast also...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Atlanta's Europe-Set Season 3 (Finally) Gets a Premiere Date at FX

FX will return to Atlanta (by way of Europe!) on Thursday, March 24, 2022, it has at long last been announced. Premiering Season 3 nearly four years after its sophomore run ended, the Emmy-winning comedy will return with two episodes that night, starting at 10/9c. And for the first time, each of the season’s 10 episodes will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu. Atlanta was at one point earmarked for a January 2021 return, but the pandemic thoroughly squashed that. On the bright-ish side? Series creator and star Donald Glover was able to use the downtime to get ahead on things. “One...
TV SERIES
Vibe

FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Announces Season 3 Premiere Date, Unveils New Teaser

Following a three-year hiatus, Donald Glover’s hit comedy, Atlanta, is slated to return for its third season. The award-winning series, presented by FX, will premiere on March 24 with the first two of 10 episodes. The obscure teaser (below) surprisingly dropped on Nov. 2 and simply revealed the new season would arrive in 2022. This installment follows Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred /Paper Boi’ (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a triumphant European tour as they navigate their new surroundings and work to adjust to their newfound success. Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, shared in a...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Star Exits as CBS Orders Season 2

CSI: Vegas, the successor to the original CSI series, earned a second season order on Dec. 15. However, one star is not returning for the next batch of episodes. William Petersen is out, meaning Gil Grissom will not be in Season 2. Grissom will remain as an executive producer, but not as an actor. The news came just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Drama Beats Hawkeye and Wheel of Time in Surprising Rise to Top 10

While both Disney+'s Hawkeye and Amazon's Wheel of Time have been must-watch programs for fans it's a surprising Netflix offering that is topping the streaming charts. According to Nielsen, Netflix's True Story topped the original streaming charts with 943 million minutes of viewing. Hawkeye came in second with 853 million minutes while The Wheel of Time came in third with 663 million minutes, though it was closely followed by Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop in fourth with 630 million minutes.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ratings: Dynasty (Briefly) Returns Up... Ahead of 11-Week Hiatus

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Dynasty opened Season 5 on Monday night with 380,000 total viewers — its most-watched episode in over a year — and a 0.1 demo rating, while a second episode drew 310K/0.1. Both hours marked an improvement on the show’s previous averages (243K/0.05). TVLine readers gave the season opener an average grade of “A-.” Dynasty will resume Season 5 on… Friday, March 11. Really. ABC’s slice of Monday Night Football coverage (7.5 mil/1.4) drew a bigger but slightly older audience than last week’s match-up, and dominated the super-quiet night in both measures. Elsewhere, CBS’ Gaga/Bennett encore drew 2.8 mil/0.3, NBC’s Annie Live rerun did 1.6 mil/0.3 and Fox’s Secrets of Christmas thing did 1.1 mil/0.2 Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

CSI: Vegas will get second season without original cast member returning

CSI: Vegas is officially getting a second season, but the 'sequel' series will not be welcoming back one of its main stars when it returns. More than 20 years after the original series first aired, a CSI: Vegas revival with both William Petersen and Jorja Fox was confirmed earlier this year.
TV SERIES
