Nialanii takes listeners to “Paradise”

By Scott Yunker The Garden Island
Thegardenisland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAILUA — It’s a big day for Nialanii, a 21-year-old singer and seamstress set to release a new song and swimsuit at 8 o’clock this morning. Nialanii, whose real name is Nialani Green, began sewing to support her music career in 2020, after the pandemic prompted her to return home to...

