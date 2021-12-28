ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kevin Strickland: Life after decades of wrongful conviction

Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Strickland was exonerated in a 1978...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

James Lucien FreedAfter 27 Years in Prison on Wrongful Conviction

James Lucien from Boston has been released from prison after being wrongfully convicted 26 years ago. Lucien was cleared of murder and armed robbery by a Suffolk County judge after a case review showed key evidence was missing and crucial witnesses had been coached.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Wrongful Conviction
The Independent

Parents arrested after girl tells teacher her five-year-old sister had vanished: ‘She’s been eaten by wolves’

The parents of a missing five-year-old girl in Washington have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment while a search operation for the girl was called off after her sister made suspicious claims.Five-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators said she was last seen alive on 10 February.The search for Oakley was called off after the missing child’s six-year-old sister made claims that increased suspicion on her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, who were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.Grays Harbor County undersheriff Brad Johansson announced on Monday that detectives had called off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

Man killed his 22-year-old employee because she was going to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and expose him as a bad boss on social media; sentenced

The 52-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of his 22-year-old employee. The victim was killed because she was seeking to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and without deducting the proper payroll taxes. The victim also planned to expose him as a bad boss on social media. Her boss couldn’t afford an investigation into his finances, so he killed the victim to silence her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

“She even had boyfriends that believed that she was 22 years old”, Mother stole her daughter’s identity so she can go to college and take thousands in student loans; pleads guilty

According to the court documents, the 48-year-old mother stole her estranged daughter’s identity and pretended to be the 22-year-old woman so she can go to college and take thousands in student loans. The mother pleaded guilty on Monday. The mother started a new life. She reportedly pretended to be a 22-year-old student who dated men who believed her to be in her early 20’s along with getting a job at the city library.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Mother stabbed her 3-month-old son to death because ‘she was upset that the baby’s father said the boy was not his’ and had headaches since the baby’s birth

According to the court documents, the 26-year-old mother was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday. Prosecutors said the mother stabbed her 3-month-old baby to death, put his body in a plastic garbage bag then threw the bag in a dumpster outside of her apartment building. The mom reportedly told investigators that since the child’s birth ‘she had been suffering from headaches and feelings of anxiety.’ She said she was also upset that the child’s father said the child was not his and she was wondering how she would get help.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former Georgia District Attorney faces five years in prison for 'protecting Ahmaud Arbery killers and delaying their arrest by more than TWO MONTHS' after ex-cop defendant called her after shooting and said 'I need some advice right away'

A former Georgia District Attorney is facing five years in prison for allegedly helping to protect Gregory McMichael after his son fatally shot 25-year-old black jogger Ahmaud Arbery. A grand jury on Thursday indicted former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson for allegedly violating her oath of office and obstructing law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Death Row Killer Confessed to Second Murder Before Execution

A Mississippi man on death row for killing his wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter confessed to a second murder in a letter to his attorneys just before he was executed. David Neal Cox claims to have also killed his sister-in-law Felicia Cox, who has been missing since 2007. According to District Attorney John Weddle, Cox gave chilling details of both the murder and where Cox’s body can be found in Pontotoc Country. Cox shot his wife in 2010 and sexually assaulted his 12-year-old stepdaughter in front of her as she lay dying, all while family members pleaded with him by phone to release the children. He gave up his right to appeal and called himself “worthy of death” before his execution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Club 93.7

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Sentenced to Nearly Two Years in Prison for COVID Loan Scam, Forced to Pay Over $1 Million Back

Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue Whoaaa has received his fate for his participation in a COVID-19 loan scam from last year. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Dec. 22), the South Florida rhymer, born Diamond Blue Smith, was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Dec. 16 for one count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. Baby Blue's sentencing comes over a year after he was accused in October of 2020 of filing fake loan applications to obtain funds specifically allotted to small businesses as part of the United States' Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Baby Blue received more than $24 million.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

David Fuller: Killer who abused mortuary bodies will die in jail

A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses will never be released from prison. David Fuller, 67, killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He also abused corpses, including children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years while working...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy