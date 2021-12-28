ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Private Missouri Party that is for Supercars Only

By Doc Holliday
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Be thankful you can't see me drooling right now. I have learned there is a private Missouri party that is for supercars only. The number of exotic wheels that are in one Missouri place at the same time is staggering. I was not aware of the ND4SPD Missouri exotic...

khmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

World's Most Expensive Mustang Is Up For Sale (Again)

A 1965 Shelby GT350R Prototype is going up for sale next month at Mecum's Kissimmee 2022 auction. It's the first Shelby R-Model competition car; it's also the first Shelby Mustang to win a race. And we already know it as the most valuable Mustang in the world, due to its sale last year at the same auction house for a whopping $3.85 million with fees.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500KR Returns With 900 HP, Carbon Fiber Galore

A few weeks ago, Shelby American teased a Mustang-sized announcement coming on December 15. That day has arrived, and it's indeed something special. The King of the Road Mustang is back in the new Mustang Shelby GT500KR, and it's not just an appearance package. It's also extremely rare, not cheap, and not limited to the 2022 model year, all of which we'll discuss in a bit.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Performance Coupe Almost Took On Ferrari In The 1980s

The 1980s were a tough time for Ford Motor Company, as it found itself on the verge of bankruptcy and looking to break out of its proverbial rut with new and exciting products. That included the a high-performance version of its best-selling Taurus sedan, the SHO, which wound up failing largely due to its mainstream brethren’s success. However, a mid-engine, Ferrari-fighting Ford performance coupe almost wound up being produced, and its story is covered in a new book by author Steve Saxty called Secret Fords Volume Two, as The Drive was first to report.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: The 2022 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren HDK Looks Epic

It's safe to say that serial supercar collector Manny Khoshbin has a thing for the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren - he now has NINE of them. In a recent Instagram post, we saw that one of these was getting a service (a costly exercise in its own right) while another was "at factory getting a one-of-one conversion."
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Nelly
CarBuzz.com

V12 Supercar Cadillac Refused To Make Comes To Life

Around 20 years ago, Cadillac turned out some wild concept cars. Who can forget the bonkers Sixteen, not to mention the mid-engined V12 Cien?. Caddy is done with all that nonsense now, investing heavily in EVs like the Lyriq. The CT5-V Blackwing will likely be the last ICE performance car from the famed American brand, but what a way to go. All is not lost, however.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Rare Lamborghini Countach Is Practically Brand New

One of the biggest surprises of 2021 in the automotive world was the rebirth of the iconic Lamborghini Countach. Based on a retro-styled Aventador to celebrate the original car's 50th anniversary, the new 2021 Countach utilizes the same electrified setup as the Sian, with a 6.5-liter V12 engine and a 48-volt motor combining to produce 802 hp and 531 lb-ft.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Classic Porsches, Jaguars, And Bentleys Filmed In Huge Barn Find

As a general, unwritten rule, we can separate the barn find vehicles into two categories: cars that are in nearly original condition and cars that need a full restoration. In this new video, we will be dealing with the second type... and we have to admit what you are about to see will probably make you feel sad.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Class of 2022: Hagerty's top 10 classic cars to buy this year

Hagerty on Tuesday released its fifth annual "Bull Market" list of classic cars the insurer predicts will rise in value in the coming year. These aren't new cars tipped to become future classics, or old cars that have already maxed out in value. Instead, they are older cars that have nearly bottomed out on the depreciation curve and are expected to attract more interest from collectors in the future. There's plenty of variety this year, too. Where else will you find a Ferrari and a Suzuki on the same list?
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercar#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Ferrari F40#Bugatti#Koenigsegg#Rolls Royce#Dodge Viper#Spyker#Carrera Gt#Mercedes#Sls#Slr#Amg#Acura#Lexus#Nd4spd#Missouri Home#Theater
Motor1.com

Bentley Coupe By Mulliner Expected To Be Company's Most Expensive Car Ever

Bentley through its Mulliner bespoke division is allegedly working on a second model after the Bacalar, the ultra-posh roofless model of which only 12 units will ever be made. According to a new report from Autocar, the upcoming two-door model will be less exclusive as the production run could be extended to 25 examples. Other differences between the two will be the adoption of a fixed roof and styling cues derived from the wild 2019 EXP 100 GT.
CARS
Carscoops

Custom Shop Is Transforming The C8 Corvette Into A V12-Powered Cadillac Supercar

A U.S. tuning company by the name of Competition Carbon that appears to specialize in Corvettes and Lamborghinis plans to turn the current Chevrolet Corvette Stingray into the mid-engined Cadillac supercar that we never had. This wild custom creation will be unveiled at SEMA 2022 and consists of an intricate...
CARS
Carscoops

The 2005 Avanti Is A Forgotten Mustang-Based Convertible That Could Be Yours

Back in the early 2000s, retro design was in, and practically all major American manufacturers were using it on their cars. Some of the products of this trend included the Ford Mustang, the Chevy Camaro, the Dodge Challenger, and the infamous Chrysler PT Cruiser. However, one that many might not know of is the Avanti.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Only 3 Bugatti EB 112 Saloons Were Made in the Mid-’90s. Now One Is Up for Sale.

A forgotten relic from Bugatti’s long and winding past has returned to remind collectors that the marque wasn’t always about supercars. An ultra-rare example of the automaker’s EB 112 sedan (yes, a sedan) from the mid-1990s was just listed for sale by exotic car dealer Schaltkulisse. It is one of only three prototypes ever built by the automaker, making it one of the most exclusive models in its history. The EB 112 dates back to a very strange period in the marque’s history—after it was revived by Italian business man Roman Artioli in 1987 and before it was acquired by Volkswagen Auto...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 supercar is about to spawn a convertible

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already teasing a new drop-top variant. Teaser photos released on Tuesday show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022. The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 BMW M LMDh, 2023 Lotus Emira, 2023 Maserati MC20 convertible: Today's Car News

BMW M has provided a teasing look at the design of its new LMDh sports prototype race car set to compete in the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship. It's clear the new racer features elements inspired by the design of BMW's V12 LMR, the car that secured the automaker's first and only overall victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in 1999.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Pristine 40K-Mile 1993 Ford Mustang GT Hits The Auction Block

Over the last several years, the Fox Body Ford Mustang has become quite the popular collector’s item, with pristine, low-mile examples routinely going for big bucks. Oftentimes, this phenomenon mostly relates to rare models like the Cobra R, but the prices for regular old Fox Bodies like this 1993 Ford Mustang GT up for grabs at eBay are steadily on the rise as well. In this case, the seller is looking for just shy of $32k, which is a lot of money for a Fox, even though this one is very, very nice.
BUYING CARS
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy