Story of year No. 6: Home sale prices skyrocket to $280K average in Licking County

NEWARK — Licking County houses were selling at record prices and lightning speed in 2021, with desperate buyers and excited sellers making unprecedented deals.

The Licking County average sale price was $279,815 through November for the 2,668 homes sold, a 13% increase from 2020 and almost 27% more than 2019. Two years ago, the average was $220,791 and five years ago, it was $177,351. Ten years ago, it was $137,239.

In June, the average sale price of the 289 homes sold was $310,437. In August, homes were on the market an average of seven days, compared to 26 days two years ago and 67 days seven years ago.

“It’s been a real interesting year," Coldwell Banker real estate agent Pat Guanciale said. "A couple ups and downs in the market, but more ups than downs. It’s been a great year if a person wanted to sell their home, and great for buyers with the low interest rates.

"It’s got to slow down sometime, but I don’t see it slowing down for quite a while.”

The average sale price was greater than the average list price every month. Sale prices averaged $5,836 more than list prices. In June, the average list price hit $300,000, but sales averaged more than $310,000.

A home on North 21st Street sold for $72,500 in 2020, and after a 16-month home renovation effort, sold for $305,900 in 2021, a $322% increase.

Guanciale said some bought a home without ever stepping inside, viewing it only online or Facetime.

“There’s been several of those,” Guanciale said. “You would never have imagined that (years ago).”

The speed of the sales and high stakes decisions make for some anxious moments. Potential buyers know they have to act fast or it will be too late.

“It’s been a stressful situation for real estate agents, too, making sure you present it to the seller in a fair manner,” Guanciale said. “I think most sellers are trying to be fair with the buyers and at times a lower-priced offer was accepted.”

The number of home sales was 14% more than record-setting year of 2020, through 11 months.

In Newark, the limited supply of new homes has helped push prices even higher. There has not been a new housing subdivision open in Newark in 15 years, since Park Ridge in 2006. That will change in 2022.

Steve Layman, a commercial real estate agent with Shai Commercial Real Estate, plans to build Conor's Pass, a 113-home subdivision in north Newark, west of Horns Hill Road, between Wildflower and Randy drives.

Layman later announced plans for another subdivision, called The Overlook, on 41 acres just south of Reddington Village, west of Cherry Valley Road, in the west end.

Brent Dewey, owner of the Trout Club, revealed his plans for a Planned Unit Development over a 10-year period. It would include a 51-acre residential development at the Trout Club, with eight single-family homes, 104 condominiums in 52 buildings and an unspecified number of multi-unit cabins and primitive cabins. Dewey said he would likely sell the lots for someone else to build the homes.

A proposed River Road development came to the Newark Planning Commission in March, but Granville opposition halted those plans, which included some multi-family units requiring a rezoning. In August, a new proposal for the same property included only single-family homes, so no rezoning is needed.

The new proposal from Rockford Homes calls for a 67-single-family residential development on 30.5 acres at 2811 River Road, which is north of River Road, east of the Park Trails housing subdivision and west of Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods.

In February, Licking County property owners paid increased property taxes, due to the soaring costs of home sales. The 23% average countywide increase in property taxes due on Feb. 17 did not even include the 2021 sale prices. The property tax increase was determined by the 2020 triennial update, which considered property sales in the last three years.

740-973-4539

Twitter: @kmallett1958