ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

Make 2022 a great one. Here's how

By Times Telegram
Times Telegram
Times Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TVZs_0dXJViLN00

So much has changed this year; and we really don’t know what to expect in 2022.

Your attitude as we go into the New Year can make a difference to your overall health according to Food and Health Communications.

So instead of making the regular list of resolutions for the New Year, try taking small steps and go month by month. At the beginning of each new month, set a measurable goal for yourself on a new topic while continuing the previous months’ activities, too. Reevaluate how you’re doing each month. At the end of the year, you’ll have twelve new habits and a more healthful lifestyle.

Make it you. Choose an achievable goal based on a positive change you’d like to make in your life. Each month you’ll need to decide what would be a good accomplishment for you. Are you going for a daily change, twice weekly, every other week, or one a month? That, too, is up to you. Look at where you are now and where you’d like to be at the end of the month and the end of the year. Be specific.

Writing goals down makes them more real. Put them on your calendar at the beginning of each month -- either on your paper or electronic calendar. Or, set it as a reminder on your phone. It could be for every month, every week, or every day -- whichever works for you.

Journaling or making notes on what you did also helps to make it a habit. There are phone apps that can help you do this too.

Here is an idea for January: “Foster Happiness”. Happiness isn't just a feeling that we all need or want. Researchers that study what makes people happy found that there are common themes when it comes to happiness. Happy people have close relationships, strive for positive attitudes, express gratitude, look for the good in every day, are optimistic, help others, are constantly learning new things, focus on their own strengths and live mindfully. While also nice to be around, happy people are more creative, more energetic, and more productive.

Make a measurable goal for yourself regarding happiness and make it happen. Here are some ideas for possible goals:

Make a list of what makes you happy. Do at least one thing that makes you happy. (Every day? Every week?)

Journal every day about something that made you happy.

Make a happy song playlist including songs that make you happy or that bring you positive memories.

Read a book, take an online course in happiness, or watch a YouTube video on happiness.

Reach out to others. Make a goal to call someone you haven’t heard from each week. Text a positive message to others each day.

Volunteer one day a week or month.

Share the positives. Greet those you meet. Hold the door for others. Small acts of kindness make a difference in you and others.

Best wishes for 2022 as you bring more happiness into your life.

Linda Robbins is assistant director/nutrition educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension in Herkimer County.

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

How to Make Your Life Simpler and More Fulfilling

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. When I think of the word “simplify,” I am reminded of Henry David Thoreau’s famous directive to “Simplify, simplify!”. Thoreau carried his belief in simplifying to what most of us would consider an extreme in...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The Real Reason People Eat Ham On Christmas

If you're anything like the majority of people who recently responded to a Mashed survey asking folks what their favorite classic Christmas dish is, then you enjoy sitting down to a big, juicy ham during the holidays: 36% of respondents said that this pork leg — honey-glazed, to be specific — ranks number one for them. And whether you love that sweet-salty glaze, or are partial to a spiral-cut or dry-cured ham, you're likely aware that dining on Christmas ham is a tradition that seems as old as time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Herkimer County, NY
Herkimer County, NY
Lifestyle
psychologytoday.com

How to Improve Self-Discipline

Some people do well to block out 15 minutes a day toward achieving an important goal that could otherwise be left undone. A potent tool for growth: Meet regularly with a trusted person for a half-hour a week in which you discuss each other's goals. Make it harder to do...
WEIGHT LOSS
Alyssa Atkinson

Happiness Boosting Habits to Complete Weekly

Aside from diet and exercise. Photo of the author reading.Photo courtesy of the author. I have discussed the impact of habits on an individual’s overall life too many times to count. Most of the time, at least one of those habits has to do with diet or exercise.
communityjournal.net

Things to Do Before the New Year

Wow! And just like that the year is almost over and the new year is right around the corner. We made it to the last Monday of the year. What a time to be intentional about how you bring in the new year. Whether you believe it or not, how...
SOCIETY
Sira M.

Here's What Truly Authentic People Usually Have in Common

We’re all born beautiful and unique. Sadly, many of us are convinced of the opposite. In fact, most people believe they’re not enough. However, authentic people know everyone is different. They know real beauty resides in unicity and are not interested in chasing perfection or status. They don’t worry about other people’s validation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SHAPE

This Love Language Quiz Will Help You Better Connect with Your Partner and Yourself

The expression "different strokes for different folks" is typically used to describe trivial topics, such as a person's hobbies or music choices, but as it turns out, the cliché also rings true when it comes to significant matters of the heart. And that's the premise behind The 5 Love Languages (Buy It, $8, amazon.com), a book written by family counselor Gary Chapman, Ph.D.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Jennifer March, MS

Taking Your Power Back From a Narcissist

The greatest weapon that a narcissist has is power — take that away and they have nothing. I sat across from them at the kitchen table, my foot nervously tapping on the ground. They sat across from me, eyes cast downward and a stern face with a hint of a menacing grin.
psychologytoday.com

What to Do When Your Partner Is Unhappy

I need some advice on my relationship with my significant other. Lately, he's been very annoyed at everything around him and when something happens that negatively affects him, he has these moments where he says how much he hates his life and how, for the past five years, everything has gone wrong. We have been together for four years, which makes me think his underlying anger is because of me. I try my best to support him and calm him down but he tells me I don't understand. I try to support him with whatever he needs but it seems like I'm not able to help him. I’m not sure what I’m supposed to do at this point.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Youtube
Middletown Press

20 Secrets to Living a Happier Life

There’s an unfortunate reason why happiness is often elusive -- our brains simply aren’t wired that way. Instead, our brains have evolved to survive, to protect ourselves, to keep us safe. Sure, we have moments of elation and periods of contentment and bliss. But many of us are plagued with persistent negative emotions -- we are just plain stuck in the “blahs.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore makes emotional health confession as fans send love

Drew Barrymore opened up to her fans with a heartfelt and candid message about her health on Tuesday. The TV host revealed she's in desperate need of a 'reboot' and feels utterly exhausted in a revealing Instagram post. Alongside a photo of her scales with a post-it note which read,...
CELEBRITIES
psychologytoday.com

Want to Have It All? For a Happier Holiday, Stop Trying

Given the rise in expectations for both work and family life, the holidays are extra stressful; this is especially true for mothers. Work-life balance is an elusive concept that even the experts on work and families cannot achieve. Self-acceptance allows women to prioritize and realize that giving up some expectations...
CELEBRATIONS
DigitalIntelligence

How I Orchestrate My Life

I share my personal experience and perspectives on the importance of orchestration in life. The adage says that life is not easy. We all agree on this statement based on our life experiences. Life challenges apply to all of us as we are biological entities.
Times Telegram

Times Telegram

50
Followers
63
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from The Time Telegram.

 http://timestelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy