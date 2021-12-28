ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tow truck operator credited with preventing 'tragic event' as erratic driver nearly strikes York patrolman

By Camille Fine, Portsmouth Herald
YORK, Maine — Police offered praise and thanks to a tow truck driver whose shouted warning allowed a patrolman to narrowly escape being struck by a car drifting toward the side of Route 1.

On Oct. 23, Patrolman Jonathan Rogers had pulled over a vehicle for an alleged illegal license plate and had called in a tow truck to take the vehicle away.

In a 12-second dashcam video of the incident released by YPD, tow operator Jack Lowe, who was preparing to tow the vehicle, shouted, "Watch it! Watch it!" as a car drifted toward Patrolman Rogers, allowing him to leap out of the way at the last second.

The car missed him by inches.

"Go get him," Lowe shouted as Rogers raced back to his cruiser to follow the car that nearly hit him.

On Dec. 22, York Police presented Lowe with a plaque of appreciation bearing his name to thank him for his actions.

After pulling over the car that nearly struck him, Rogers conducted a roadside investigation, which led to the arrest of the driver, a 27-year-old Saco resident, for allegedly operating under the influence with a blood alcohol level that was twice the legal limit of 0.08%, according to a YPD statement.

"Without Jack warning K-9 Officer Rogers, this could have turned into a tragic event," police posted on social media.

After the driver was processed at YPD headquarters and bailed out on the OUI charge, police issued an additional summons for improperly passing an emergency vehicle using lights. The driver was fined $326 for improper passing of an emergency vehicle using lights, according to a post from YPD.

When an emergency vehicle is using its emergency lights on the side of the road, Maine law requires drivers to move to a non-adjacent lane before passing, unless it is impossible or unsafe to do so. When a driver must pass in an adjacent lane, the law requires them to pass "at a careful and prudent speed."

