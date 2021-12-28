ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's why Marshwood High football was to be honored at the canceled Wasabi Fenway Bowl

By Mike Whaley
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leY76_0dXJU7ve00

A planned celebration of the Marshwood High School football program at the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston will not happen. The bowl game was canceled Sunday due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases within the University of Virginia football team.

Virginia (6-6) was to play Southern Methodist University (8-4) Wednesday, 11 a.m., at Fenway Park, in what was billed as the first bowl game in New England.

According to the Washington Post, a handful of players began displaying symptoms and tested positive the day before Virginia’s charter flight to Boston was scheduled to leave Charlottesville on Christmas. The entire team took tests Saturday morning, and athletic department officials elected not to play when additional results came back positive.

“Obviously we’re disappointed,” said Marshwood football coach Alex Rotsko. “It would have been a lot of fun to go. I’m sure everybody was looking forward to it. It would have been a nice day.”

College Football Bowls:Complete college football bowl schedule, results for the 2021 season

All but one Marshwood player was planning to go to the game, as well as family members of former coach Rod Wotton, who died in November. The program was to be honored with a short announcement during the game, and the current team and coaches were invited to go on the field for pictures after the game along with the Wotton family.

"It's a big loss for us," said Marshwood Athletic Director Rich Buzzell. "Maybe we'll get a chance to get involved with a bowl game next year as a recall. But I don't know."

Marshwood grad pitched celebration

The celebration was the brainchild of 1979 Marshwood graduate, Mike Welts, the chief marketing officer for Wasabi. A close friend of Marshwood assistant coach Dave Cultrera, Welts approached Cultrera and Marshwood in late October before the playoffs with the idea to honor the program.

“I really wanted to do something to recognize the community that I grew up in and reward the football program for all they’ve accomplished,” he said.

The celebration plans proved to be prescient. The football team was 5-3 at the time and third in Class B South. They heated up for the playoffs, going 4-0 to win their sixth Class B state title in seven years and its fourth in a row. On the way to the title, the Hawks avenged losses to two teams (Kennebunk and Portland), who had pushed them around during regular-season encounters. The Kennebunk loss was particularly painful. The Rams scored 21 unanswered points in the final four minutes to erase a 14-point deficit and stun Marshwood, 42-35.

“It kind of gave us an extra drive to win the state championship,” said senior quarterback Aidan Sullivan. The Hawks held on in the final to edge previously unbeaten Windham, 14-13.

Mourning longtime coach Rod Wotton

On Thanksgiving eve, Wotton passed away after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease at 82. He coached the program to 17 state titles during his 27-year run from 1966 to 1992 and followed that up with 15 more years across the border in his native New Hampshire at St. Thomas Aquinas HS, guiding the Saints to four more state crowns. When Wotton retired in 2010 after 47 years as a coach, his 342 wins were the most in all of New England among high school football coaches.

Suddenly the Fenway celebration took on something even more meaningful and emotional. “Marshwood has been like family to us,” said Peter Wotton, one of Rod’s three children. “It’s nice that they thought to recognize my dad. He loved the Red Sox and Fenway, so that’s pretty cool.”

Two eras of Marshwood football

Marshwood football has had two distinct eras – the Wotton era and the Rotsko era.

Wotton built the program. He coached for five years at old South Berwick High School in the early 1960s, and when Marshwood High School was built in 1966, he assumed the reins there. He went on to become the most successful football coach in the state of Maine, winning state titles in all four divisions, the only coach to do so.

He won his first state title in 1966 in Class D and his last in 1989 in Class A. The Hawks did not win again until Rotsko came along in 2012 after 29 years as a head coach in Massachusetts (10 years at American International College and 19 at Longmeadow High School). His Longmeadow teams won 11 Super Bowl championships in Central/Western Mass, and at one point fashioned a 47-game winning streak.

Rotsko inherited a Marshwood program that had gone 2-6 three years in a row. In his first year, he guided the Hawks to the Class B state final, a wild 44-42 loss to Mt. Blue.

Two years later in 2014, Marshwood won its first state title in 25 years, since the days of Wotton. The Hawks whipped Brunswick, 44-18. They beat Brunkswick again in 2015, 21-14, and followed that with four straight – there was no 2020 season due to COVID – leading up to this past November’s title over Windham, 14-13. Marshwood is 89-16 under Rotsko, who has a career high school record of 273-55.

“We’ve certainly had a great amount of success in our program,” said Buzzell, now in his 19th year with the Marshwood school district as its AD. “A lot of it points toward our coaches. But it’s also our kids and community. Rod Wotton built the program and it got to where it was nationally recognized.”

He added, “Alex has come in and done a wonderful job of bringing it back. … Our kids work their tails off. Our community supports the program. There are a lot of pieces to the puzzle.”

Rotsko recalls first coming to coach at Marshwood. He was told there were two games they could win, two they had no chance of winning, and then four that the Hawks needed to play well to be a viable playoff team.

Rotsko remembers scrimmaging Portsmouth, N.H., and getting wiped out, 40-0. “I wasn’t used to that coming from Longmeadow,” he said. A couple of assistant coaches thought the team had done a great job, which alarmed Rotsko. “Holy cow, if that’s a great job, we’re in trouble,” he said. “Get me out of here. Get me back to Longmeadow.”

The first two games were against York and Mountain Valley, the teams they supposedly had no chance against. The Hawks ended up winning both, including York in the Friday night opener, Rotsko’s first game as head coach.

The next morning he’s sitting in his York kitchen watching the game film and breaking it down. “My wife said there’s someone at the door that wants to talk to you,” he recalled. “It was actually Rod Wotton. It turns out he lived right down the street from us. He came over and knocked on the door. He said, ‘Coach, I don’t know if you remember me (they had met during a Rotsko recruiting trip to Maine while at AIC in the 1980s). I just wanted to stop by and congratulate you on the win last night.’ Which was really a classy thing to do.”

Rotsko came in and instituted what had been successful for him at Longmeadow. “I just took the same approach,” he said. “We’re running the same offense. Basically the offense that we did there in terms of practice and philosophy.”

He does remember they did not have a quarterback. “So we took our fastest running back and put him at quarterback,” Rotsko said. “‘Here you go, you’re the quarterback.’”

The Hawks have been fortunate under Rotsko to have very good quarterbacks, including Luc Blanchette, Tommy Springer, Connor Caverly and Aidan Sullivan. “We’ve been pretty blessed at the quarterback position,” Rotsko said.

Rotsko and Sullivan are fully aware of Wotton’s impact on the program. “What Rod Wotton and his teams did was quite a while ago,” Rotsko said. “It’s carried over. It’s still with us today. No doubt.”

Rotsko has coached sons of guys who played for Wotton, and some of his coaches played for Wotton as well. “It’s always around,” he said of the tradition. Marshwood is without a doubt a football school.

An example for Rotsko of how committed and dedicated the community is to football and its great tradition is the makeup of the booster club. Some of its officers have stayed on even after their own children have graduated and moved on.

Rotsko didn’t have that level of commitment at Longmeadow, which is known for lacrosse. He found Marshwood refreshing in its support of football. “It’s still important,” he said. “People follow it. …Marshwood is more of a blue-collar community. There’s a lot of people around town who played for Rod Wotton.”

Aidan Sullivan’s dad, Tom Sullivan, suited up for Wotton in the early 1980s. “I’ve heard many stories about (Wotton),” Aidan said. “He was just a great coach. He cared about the kids. He did what was best for the kids. From the stories I’ve heard, I see a lot of that in Coach Rotsko as well. They’re very similar.”

