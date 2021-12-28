ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bluebirds aren't really blue. They just look that way to us.

By Susan Pike
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMO4d_0dXJU5AC00

Winter can be, at the landscape level, somewhat monochrome – sweeping vistas of snow, green pine needles and ochre marsh grass peeking through.

But, look closer and there are explosions of color, all the more startling against that monochrome background. Brilliant red teaberries, winterberries, cardinals and the nape of a downy woodpecker's neck, yellow evening grosbeaks, green spruce and fir.

Bluebirds bring blue to the feeder all winter as well as our other local blue bird – the blue jay. In certain light, the blueish-gray backs of the white-breasted nuthatches flash blue at me as they swoop away from the feeder.

Nature News:Gray squirrels are to be enjoyed, not scorned

I was thinking about the color blue in particular because my son has recently started making natural inks out of foraged plants – actually, just one so far – a deep brown ink from pine cones - but is looking forward to summer when a larger variety of plants will be available.

The most difficult color to make is blue - turns out it is rare to find a true blue pigment in plants and animals. From a chemistry standpoint this is evidently a difficult pigment for living things to manufacture, so most things look blue as the result of a variety of cool optical tricks. In the case of animals, when we see blue, it is invariably due to the scattering of light. In the case of plants, blues are most often obtained by mixing other colors or using pH and a variety of chemical processes to modify non-blue pigments.

Sanford:New boardwalk offers close view of rare swamp, a home for endangered butterfly

I’ve found enough blue jay feathers in the forest, picked them up, and twirled them between my fingers to know that blue jay feathers aren’t truly blue ... that it is a trick of the light. When light is shining on them, they look blue; when light is shining through them, they look gray or black. My epiphany for this winter was noticing that the bluebirds at my feeder are the same. They don’t look blue unless light is shining on them.

In the light of a low dawn, even with my camera zoomed to the feathers, there is no blue. But as the sun's long rays top the trees and hit those feathers, the blue becomes dazzling. It turns out that none of the blue birds we see in our woods, in fact no birds on Earth (as far as we know), are blue due to blue pigments. The blue is all due to physics not chemistry, light interacting with structures that act as prisms.

A red male cardinal looks red in dim light and when backlit – the color we see in a cardinal is produced by a red pigment (carotenoid) in the feather that, in cardinals, is actually originally derived from their diet of fruit and seeds. Instead of using pigments, blue birds use the microscopic structure of their feathers to produce color. This is known as structural coloration. Tiny structures built of keratin (the protein that is in hair, fingernails and feathers) and air scatter and amplify blue wavelengths of light back to our eyes. Different sizes and shapes of these keratin and air pockets create the different shades of blue we see in different birds.

Interestingly, scientists have tried to create red colors the same way, and so far can’t, it appears that reds found in birds only come from red pigments.

So far it looks like we will be welcoming in the new year with a fresh coat of snow. For me, one of the joys of this time of year is the snow-covered, wind-lashed monochrome landscape interrupted with tiny flashes of color - the red berry, the blue bird, the green pine needle - that speak to the resilience of nature and hope in the face of adversity.

Susan Pike, a researcher and an environmental sciences and biology teacher at Dover High School, welcomes your ideas for future column topics. She may be reached at spike3116@gmail.com. Read more of her Nature News columns online at Seacoastonline.com and pikes-hikes.com, and follow her on Instagram @pikeshikes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Country diary: An old, dead elm with a secret I can’t shake

The storm blew the old elm trunk down, a 15ft-high totem with the crumbling faces of the long dead looking westwards from the wood. The tree may have been more than 200 years old when it fell victim to Dutch elm disease in the 1970s, but it still sent out a hedgeful of suckers for the future, and its disintegrating trunk stayed upright until now.
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

12 Ways To Keep Mice Out of Your Cabin During Winter

We love cabins because they’re so cozy. That’s why mice like them, too. “Mice are on a relentless search for food, warmth and shelter,” says Dr. Nancy Troyaho, a certified entomologist and director of operations, education and training for Ehrlich Pest Control. “Especially in the fall and winter, mice are...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Red Color#Blue Bird#Bluebirds#True Blue#Cardinals
thecinemaholic.com

Is There Really A Dibiasky Comet As Shown in Don’t Look Up?

An uncanny prophecy forms the kernel of writer-director Adam McKay’s satirical comedy ‘Don’t Look Up.’ According to low-key astronomy teacher Dr. Randall Mindy and his dedicated student Kate Dibiasky, a comet is headed straight towards the Earth. However, if you do not look up, as the title suggests, you can live in denial for a while. The scientists raise their concerns about the day of reckoning.
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

How To Help Hummingbirds During the Winter Months – Myths and Tips

It turns out that hummingbirds, as portentous they seem to be in spring and summer, will sometimes stick around in winter, when many proud owners of a hummingbird feeder stash them away. While many species are migratory, there are some who stick around all winter—a daunting prospect for the animal...
ANIMALS
Smoky Mountain News

Grandfather Mountain animal habitats prepare for winter

Trimming a tree for the holidays? So are Grandfather Mountain’s resident elk. Each year, the resident animals at Grandfather Mountain receive a special holiday enrichment, courtesy of the area’s local Christmas tree farms. Each year, farmers donate leftover Fraser fir Christmas trees, which are given to Grandfather’s habitat...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Progress

Mystery Plant: Behind all those thorns is a fruit adored by wildlife

“What though the rose has prickles, yet ‘tis pluck’d.”. — William Shakespeare, “Venus and Adonis,” line 592. I had to do a bit of research on William Shakespeare. His works are full of plant references, and thus fascinating for a botanist. Of course, he wrote many references to roses, seemingly one of his very favorite flowers. Now, many of his “rose” mentionings involve those sharp things on the branches (what we Southerners like to call “stickers”), and most of the time he refers to them as “thorns” — which is wrong. He did get it right in the above quotation, though.
GARDENING
The Kitchn

The Adorable, Easy Houseplant Trick That’s Hiding Right in Your Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even if you live in the middle of a bustling city, the cottagecore decor trend lets you pretend you’re surrounded by rolling green hills in the English countryside. All about the aesthetic of the ideal rural life, the trend starting hitting it big in early 2020 and is still going strong. If you don’t want to transform your pad into a place that was plucked from a BBC special, though, you can still work the look in small ways. Specifically, we’re talking about the brilliant idea of using mugs as planters, as seen in Amanda Montell’s house tour (and the photo below).
GARDENING
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Mystery Plant: Black walnut, Juglans nigra

At the time of this writing, it is not quite winter, calendrically speaking. But outside my window it is cold and rainy and gray, with a flicker at the birdfeeder, and three saucy squirrels below it. I must be honest with you and proclaim that winter is not my favorite time of year. It is way too early to be getting serious cabin-fever, and longing for the spring, which is a long way off.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

Rhododendrons Put on a Colorful Show During Spring—Here's a Seasonal Guide to Keeping Them Healthy

Rhododendrons make a beautiful addition to any landscape. Their evergreen foliage provides year-round interest and their spring flowers are simply spectacular, says Scott Hemler, a professional landscaper who manages the sprawling estate at Colonial Williamsburg. "The genus Rhododendron is a large group with many different plants within it," he explains. "Many are cultivars of Rhododendron catawbiense, such as the old 'ironclad' varieties like 'Boursault,' 'Nova Zembia,' and 'Roseum Elegans.'"
GARDENING
FOX 43

White Christmas? Really doesn't happen often for us | Bradon's Barometer

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Buh do da do.... I'm... dreaming... of a white... Christmas. Turns out, really not that often for our area. While we had a huge Dec. 16 snow storm in 2020 that left some flakes on the ground toward the holiday, a true white Christmas brings either new snow depth on Christmas Eve or at least a little something on Christmas Day.
HARRISBURG, PA
northernwoodlands.org

Get to Know the Junco

Most winters, the dark-eyed junco is one of the most common birds at my feeder. While I rarely see juncos in summer, except when hiking in the mountains, small flocks of juncos typically appear soon after I hang my feeder in early December. Due to their sudden appearance in winter, John James Audubon called juncos “Snow Birds.”
ANIMALS
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

328
Followers
521
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy