T&G Santa Fund: See who gave to the fund on Monday, Dec. 27

By Dave Nordman, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
In its 83nd year, T&G Santa brings Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

The effort is made possible by donations from readers, businesses and organizations.

The newspaper works with several nonprofit organizations to deliver toys, books and, of course, smiles to those in need in the region. The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

PREVIOUS TOTAL: $66,076.00

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

MKOJWBHMH Family, $500.00

Red Knights International Firefighters Motorcycle Club MA- Chapter One, $250.00

SANTA'S HELPER, $250.00

SANTA'S HELPER, $200.00

SANTA'S HELPER, $200.00

Renee DesRosiers, $75.00

Eleanor Grilla; Eleanor Smith, $50.00

SANTA'S HELPER, $50.00

SANTA'S HELPER, $50.00

SANTA'S HELPER, $50.00

Shari Goudreau, $50.00

Carole Harris, $50.00

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Paula Graham; John Graham, $100.00

Billy Helm; Marcia Bowles, $100.00

Shirley and Frank Musci; Maria Laverty, $100.00

Beloved sons - David, Brian, Chris and Jeff Calcagni; Priscilla Calcagn, i$100.00

Thomas Donohue from your family Connie, Brian, Sandy and Alex, $100.00

Mita Cruz; Andy Cruz, $50.00

John & Theresa Perkins, $50.00

Francis & Clara Bachand, $50.00

Connie Hubbard, $50.00

Adrianna Ritacco; Barbra Guiliotis, $50.00

Richie Jankauskas; Kathleen Howard, $50.00

Jennie and Joseph Wojnar from Sanra and Gene Wojnar and Family, $50.00

Sharon Powers; Thomas Powers, $50.00

Sharon Clark; Peter Clark, $40.00

Daniel Belisle; William Belisle, $35.00

DAILY TOTAL: $2,750.00

GRAND TOTAL: $68,826.00

Martha's Vineyard Times

The Lives They Led: April – June 2021

Bill lived every day as a new adventure, and found happiness in life’s simple pleasures: walking his precious collies in Menemsha, brush-cutting on his tractor, and fishing, as long as it was on someone else’s boat!. April 2: Corrine Rogers, 66, Oak Bluffs. April 3: Howard Scott Steward,...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Norwalk Reflector

Fisher-Titus honors its employees

NORWALK — Fisher-Titus is honoring its employees who are celebrating milestone years at the hospital:. Katharine L. Rathbun Battelline, Imaging-Ultrasound. Shanon Bristol, Supervisor, Nutrition Svc, 13 years. Jeffrey L. Reed, Courier, 6 years. Lindi R. Reichel, Applications Analyst II, 6 years. Linda Eckler, Clerical Specialist I, 7 years. Mary...
NORWALK, OH
islipbulletin.net

East Islip Historical Society

Each week, reporter and history-lover Mariana Dominguez visits a historical location on the South Shore. This week she met with Ray Lembo, the chairman/curator of the East Islip Historical Society. This week, I was delighted to meet with Ray Lembo, the chairman and curator of the East Islip Historical Society....
EAST ISLIP, NY
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

