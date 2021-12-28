Britney Spears ‘scared’ of people and entertainment business following conservatorship

Britney Spears opened up about her fear of people and the entertainment industry following the conservatorship that dominated her life for almost 14 years.

In a lengthy Instagram revelation, the star said “awful things” had been done to her which had “really hurt” her.

“I screamed alone a lot and I kept all that pain to myself,” she candidly wrote. “What they did to my heart was unforgivable.”

The 40-year-old shared that her decision not to release new music was “a way of saying ‘F*** You’” to those who took advantage of her.

“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs…and every time I was told “No…”

“It was a set up to make me fail.

“So much wasted time and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do my music any more,” she added.

“People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally…and what I’ve been through I am scared of people and the business.

“They really hurt me.

“Not doing my music any more is a way of saying “F*** You” in a sense when it actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

The post comes as her father’s lawyers called on the Toxic singer to continue paying his legal fees. He claimed that he had “stepped up” to protect her from “opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties.”

Spears was officially freed from the conservatorship in November. The court-ordered arrangement allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her life for nearly 14 years.

“I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised,” she told the court. “I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.

“I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone,”

“I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things.”

The singer claimed that her father made her have an IUD and barred her from marrying her now-fiancé Sam Asghari, amongst other allegations.

Additional reporting by PA.