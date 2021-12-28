A 'make-or-break year' for Union Point and other developments to watch for in 2022

Here are some of the top stories from 2021 in Weymouth, and some developments that Mayor Robert Hedlund said he expects in 2022.

• In March, development company Trinity Green got approval to redevelop the site of the former Boston Motel, which officials said created problems and public safety concerns for the town for years. The project at 655 Washington St. will include 160 apartments and 4,000 square feet of retail space. The $40 million redevelopment project is scheduled to get underway in 2022. Demolition of the former motel will begin soon.

Hanover R.S. Limited Partnership got approval to build 270 apartments and 4,200 square feet of retail space at 1325 Washington St.

Looking ahead, Hedlund said there is "huge interest in all parts of town," including Jackson Square and Weymouth Landing. He said he expects 2022 to be the "make-or-break year" for Union Point, the redevelopment of the former South Weymouth Naval Air Station. The town will also pursue projects at Beals Park and Iron Hill Park.

• The school committee in March selected Robert Wargo as the district’s school superintendent, replacing Jennifer Curtis-Whipple, who left the district for South Shore Stars . Wargo started as the assistant superintendent of instructional services and support with Weymouth Public Schools in January 2020.

• Opposition to and concern surrounding the natural gas compressor station on the banks of the Fore River continued as the facility entered its first year in service. In May, the facility went offline for the fourth time since its completion in the fall of 2020 due to an equipment issue.

• After more than two years of controversy and meetings, work started in July on a digital billboard on Route 3 that disrupted residents of the Century Road area. Cove Outdoor LLC lowered the sign 20 feet and added light-blocking technology to offer some relief for neighbors who said the billboard lit up their homes. The work is now nearing completion.

• In September, the town started exploring the potential for townwide internet access and develop a plan for launching a municipal fiber network. The town council approved spending $25,000 on a master plan, which is underway. Hedlund said that master plan will wrap up in 2022 and will provide a "roadmap" for officials and residents to consider in deciding whether to pursue community broadband.

• The fire department and town officials in October celebrated the official reopening of Station 2 more than a decade after it was downsized to an administration headquarters due to budget constraints. Officials said having an active fire station on Broad Street allows firefighters to better serve East Weymouth residents. Hedlund and Fire Chief Keith Stark said reopening the station was a top priority for several years.

• The town council approved zoning changes that will force developers looking to build mixed-use projects along several major corridors in town to include more commercial space and fewer residential units. The planning department drafted the changes after town councilors and residents expressed concern about overdevelopment and the lack of commercial space in some mixed-use projects.

Hedlund said he's excited that some of the retail spaces in mixed-use buildings will fill up in 2022. The coffee shop Fuel America will open at 143 Washington St., and Hedlund said he's confident about the retail component in the redevelopment project at 0-50 Commercial St.

• The school committee in November passed a resolution supporting Hedlund’s request to name the gym at the new Chapman Middle School after police Sgt. Michael Chesna, a 1994 Weymouth High School graduate and a U.S. Army veteran who was killed in the line of duty in July 2018. Work will continue on the new school through the first half of 2022 and it is expected to open for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Hedlund said the project is on time and on budget. "It's going very well," he said.

• Design work for the long-awaited Columbian Square improvement project wrapped up and Hedlund committed to funding the project using federal COVID-19 relief money. The project will add a traffic signal at Pleasant, Union and Columbian streets and other improvements. It will go out to bid in February and work could start as soon as next summer.

"We're running lots of outreach because people are skeptical that something is actually happening because it's been talked about for 50 years," he said. "We're communicating with the impacted merchants, who have played a big role in getting us to this point."

December 2021: Weymouth residents opposed a funeral expansion project. So they worked to change the law.

November 2021: Weymouth names new middle school's gym for Sgt. Michael Chesna

