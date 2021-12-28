A Good Age: At 100, Eireen Brams, of Hingham, is 'still learning how to behave'

HINGHAM – Jacob Chu, 5, of Cohasset, came home from school two weeks ago excited about his afternoon plans. But after lunch, the boy fell asleep and his mom, Jennifer Chu, didn't rouse him because he had been a bit tired.

When Jacob woke up, it was too late to go out as planned.

"He got mad at his mother because she didn't wake him," his grandmother, Judy Brams, of Quincy, said. "Spending time with his great-grandmother is one of his most favorite things to do."

Ninety-five years and three generations separate the two, and yet when they sit together in Eireen Brams' apartment at Linden Ponds and make jewelry out of clay, they are kindred spirits. She is interested in everything he does; he loves learning from her.

Brams turned 100 on Sunday, and as her family gathered around, many admiring adjectives were used, especially "persevering." Brams was 13 when her ailing mother died and she quickly learned "that if I wanted something, I had to get it for myself."

Her life has been a journey of discovery – trying new things, taking on new roles and being open to the help and kindness of others.

Asked if there has been a defining principle or goal, she said, "I think the most important thing is to believe in your own ability to do something. That, and responsibility. I tried to encourage my children in that more than anything else. I expected them to be responsible for each other and they all are."

Her two sons and two daughters are all nearby: Marcia Deluty in West Newton, Robert Brams in Quincy, Deborah Brams in Cohasset and Steven Brams in Quincy. She has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

"She has a wonderful relationship with all of her children," her daughter-in-law Judy Brams, of Quincy, said.

"If I knew my secret, I'd write a book and make a million dollars," Eireen Brams quipped.

She always needed to be involved

Born in Roxbury on Dec. 26, 1921, she grew up there and graduated from Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester in 1939. She married Nathaniel "Danny" Brams in 1941, and began raising her family while taking courses at Boston University.

Her husband was building a career in the food service business and encouraged her need "to be involved" in the outside world. She took college courses in political science, literature and Russian and took the bus into Boston when the family lived in Hull from 1953-65. She also worked in her husband's business The Salad House in Roxbury, Cambridge and South Boston. They also lived in Brookline and Newton.

When her husband retired at age 50, they moved to Florida for half of the year and returned to Hull in the summers. In Florida, she became stage manager for a theater company at Lauderdale West. Their life was good, thanks to "a lot of hard work and a lot of luck." Danny died of cancer in 1985 at age 63.

She soon enrolled at Florida Atlantic University, transferring her Boston University credits, studied social work and earned her college degree. She worked at a senior day care for people with Alzheimer's disease, then ran a support group counseling caregivers of Alzheimer's patients. She is proud of what she accomplished, including three marriages among members of her support group.

In 2008, at age 87, she moved back to Linden Ponds in Hingham so she could help out in the office of her son Robert's scientific equipment business in Hanover.

Brams has no single secret to aging well.

"I've changed a lot in 100 years and I'm still learning how to behave," she said with a smile. Her daughter Debby finds her "more relaxed."

Friends have been important to her all along the way and outliving them has been difficult.

"It is a funny situation not to be able to say, 'Remember when . . . " she said.

The hardest part – "the most frustrating thing " – of advanced age has been her loss of vision.

"This is one thing that you can't get the better of by sheer willpower," she said. Brams is legally blind due to macular degeneration and it is now difficult to work on a computer and do her advanced jewelry skills, but she continues to cook and enjoy conversations and gatherings with her family.

"I don't think I did anything unusual or exceptional," she said. "I wasn't a perfect mother, but I did the best I could."

Reach Sue Scheible at sscheible@patriotledger.com.

