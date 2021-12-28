ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L review: GC L FTW

By Chris Paukert
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L showed up at my house this summer, I was somewhat taken aback. While it's significantly more modern and premium-looking than the generation that came before it, it seemed odd that Jeep chose to add a third row to this SUV. That's because by that...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 2

Related
Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

1948 Chevy COE Crew Cab “Decoliner” Heads To Auction

The Chevy COE (cab over engine), with its bulldog nose, was one of GM’s most distinctive designs. The idea behind placing the cab over the engine gave the driver a more commanding view. The design also allowed for a shorter wheelbase that created a tighter turn radius, enabling the truck access to narrow alleys and tighter corners, all while carrying the same payload as a longer truck. This made the COE popular in crowded cities. There were some disadvantages to the design, as servicing the engine became more complicated, compromised ride quality, the climb in and out of the cab, and summer heat radiated from the engine into the cab.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Cherokee#Vehicles#Gc L Ftw#Summit Reserve#Diamond Black#American#Wl#The Grand Cherokee L
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
Carscoops

Software Update Glitch Causing 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Headlights To Stop Working

A recall has been issued for almost 37,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee L models as their headlights may not work. Impacted vehicles were built between December 3, 2020 and July 21, 2021 and are equipped with a smart lighting module that may have received an incomplete software update. This update could cause one or both headlights to stop functioning. A total of 36,929 Jeep Grand Cherokee L models from the 2021 model year are involved in the recall.
CARS
CNET

Buy one of the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

The market for new cars is, frankly, absurd right now. With prices climbing higher seemingly every month, it may be tough to know where to start. Well, we hope you can start here. You don't need to spend more than $40,000 to buy a great SUV. You can spend less and nab something that suits you perfectly well.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
gmauthority.com

2022 GMC Sierra AT4 vs. 2022 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss: Exterior Differences

When it comes to full-sized pickups with off-road-ready equipment, General Motors has you covered a number of different ways, including with the 2022 GMC Sierra AT4 and 2022 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss. Although similar in some ways, there’s also quite a bit to differentiate these two vehicles, and now, GM Authority is taking a closer look at the exterior differences between the 2022 GMC Sierra AT4 and 2022 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Why Did This 2003 Ford SUV Sell For Over $100,000?

The Ford Excursion is long gone, having been discontinued following the 2005 model year. The Ford Expedition Max is currently the Blue Oval's biggest SUV, and that's more than enough for a majority of customers shopping in this segment. The Excursion lasted for only one generation and shared a platform with the F-Series Super Duty, giving in impressive towing capabilities.
SOCCER
torquenews.com

Why the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee are Winning Awards as Adventure Vehicles

A website for outdoor enthusiasts called GearJunkie is naming the two Jeeps as the top SUVs for 2021. Jeep is continuing to win awards for its innovation when it comes to off-roading. Most Jeep enthusiasts will be thrilled with the latest honors with two Jeeps winning “Adventure Vehicle of the Year’ awards from GearJunkie. The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is being singled out as Best 4x4. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee drives off with the award as Best SUV.
CARS
CNET

Buy one of the best small SUVs for 2021

As tempting as a big SUV may be to purchase, they cost a lot of cash. Not everyone has a lot of money to spend, but a small or compact SUV? They can be a lot more affordable. Not to mention, they've absolutely displaced the sedan as the body style of choice for modern car shoppers.
BUYING CARS
Ars Technica

Here are the 10 best cars, trucks, and SUVs we tested in 2021

I can barely believe it's once again that time of year when I sit down and look through everything we drove during the last 12 months to see what stood out. And what a 12 months they've been, with a number of highly anticipated new models, including quite a few new battery electric vehicles. In fact, more than half of my top 10 are BEVs, which says good things about ever-expanding consumer options. Read on to find out what impressed in 2021.
BUYING CARS
Houston Chronicle

Jeep’s new Grand Cherokee L model brings third-row seat, room for seven

Jeep has finally added a three-row version of its popular Grand Cherokee SUV to the lineup, rolling it out in mid-2021 as the Grand Cherokee L model. This is a seven-passenger sport-utility vehicle whose design also is brand new, and it served to introduce the styling of the all-new 2022 standard Grand Cherokee, which has seating for five.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Pricing Uncovered: Exclusive

Prices for the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 will start at $33,195 including destination and freight charges for the entry-level Work Truck trim level, GM Authority can confirm. The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 in the Work Truck trim level will be priced from $31,500 plus an additional $1,695 DFC...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac Escalade Introduces New Sport Package In Mexico

Since the launch of the fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade in Mexico in October 2020, iconic full-size SUV quickly became Cadillac‘s best-selling model in the country and fueled twelve consecutive months of sales growth for the brand. To build on that performance, General Motors has just introduced the Cadillac Escalade Sport Package to the Mexican market.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Gets Styling Packages, New Colors, More Screens

It was back in January when Jeep introduced the first-ever Grand Cherokee L and now, less than a year later, the three-row SUV is already getting quite a few updates for the 2022MY. As previously reported, the options list has been extended to include a touchscreen built into the dashboard on the passenger side akin to the Grand Wagoneer. It measures 10.25 inches and offers entertainment functions, plus support for navigation and camera viewing.
MIAMI, FL
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, And Wagoneer Getting New Engine

CarBuzz recently reported on the demise of the Hemi V8 from the Dodge Challenger, with suggestions that a new 3.0-liter inline-six dubbed the GME T6 would replace the naturally aspirated V8 with six cylinders and turbochargers. But it seems that this engine is destined for more models within the Stellantis umbrella, as Autoevolution has uncovered documents from the Centro Ricerche Fiat indicating that the new six-pot, which has been given the working nickname "Tornado", will find use in the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator, Jeep Wagoneer, Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Ram 1500.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 GMC Yukon AT4: Four Wheeler SUV of the Year Contender

If you've been paying any attention to our past Four Wheeler of the Year events, which of course you should have been, you'll know that GMC's new Yukon AT4 won the title of our 2021 Four Wheeler SUV of the Year. It was a victory that was rightfully earned and well-deserved, as GMC's best-selling full-size SUV had just received a full ground-up refresh along with a brand-new off-road package. With a smooth-riding fully independent suspension, electronic limited-slip rear differential, off-road tires, and loads of clearance, the Yukon AT4 walked itself to the top of our 2021 field of contenders.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy