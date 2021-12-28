ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi State looking to dominate in Liberty Bowl, continue program momentum

By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxUzN_0dXJSezW00
Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk jumps up to make a catch against a pair of Memphis defenders. Patrick Lantrip | Daily Memphian via AP

Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook group

MEMPHIS – There’s a sour taste left in the mouth of Mississippi State’s football players as the team prepares to face Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.

They remember what happened the last time they were in Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. If they forgot, assistant coaches made sure to remind them.

It was Week 3 and Memphis beat Mississippi State 31-29.

Officiating raised its head in an ugly way, highlighted by a 94-yard punt return that shouldn’t have been. It was also a game in which MSU didn’t help itself by turning the ball over four times.

Linebacker Jett Johnson remembers, but as he was talking Sunday about that sour taste, fellow linebacker Nathaniel Watson was right beside him just whispering one word:

“Domination. Domination.”

»LEACH LAW: The college years that shaped Mississippi State's head coach

Domination comes with consistency, something quarterback Will Rogers says Mississippi State has approved on drastically this season. And that doesn’t pertain to only on-field production.

The attitude has shifted for Mississippi State in the short time it has been in Memphis preparing for the Liberty Bowl.

It started with travel on Christmas where the team was greeted by Santa Claus and ducks upon arrival at the downtown Memphis Peabody hotel.

The night featured ping pong in the hotel and a chance for MSU’s players to check out Beale Street, so long as they made it back for their midnight curfew.

Then, Sunday morning came. And the focus turned to Texas Tech.

“When it’s football time, you need to lock in,” Johnson said.

Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

Johnson, like many of his teammates, understands the magnitude of the Liberty Bowl for his Bulldogs.

Mississippi State took impressive strides from its first season with Mike Leach at the helm to this year. The offense scored nearly 10 more points per game. The defense allowed about three fewer points per game.

Will Rogers broke most of Dak Prescott’s single-season passing records and is on his way to break most MSU career passing records.

Makai Polk broke the single-season receptions record. Johnson emerged from a linebacker begging for snaps to the team’s leading tackler. Martin Emerson and Charles Cross stepped up in ways worthy of declaring for the NFL Draft.

The consistency Leach preached wasn’t where it needs to be for MSU to battle Alabama, but it was there enough for MSU to beat four ranked teams.

But for a 7-5 State team, the players know what a bowl win brings in terms of program momentum.

“There’s a difference between seven-win teams and eight-win teams,” Johnson says.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

An early look at the 2022 Ole Miss coaching staff

OXFORD – After a few months of just about every rumor imaginable, Lane Kiffin is still in Oxford. Kiffin, in his second year leading Ole Miss football, has the No. 8 Rebels (10-2) on the verge of history. The program has the chance to win 11 games for the first time, and the season finale is a highly-anticipated matchup with No. 7 Baylor (11-2) at a home away from home for Ole Miss: the Sugar Bowl. It will be the Rebels’ 10th appearance in the game, most of any bowl for the program.
OXFORD, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
8K+
Followers
258
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy