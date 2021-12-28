Mississippi State looking to dominate in Liberty Bowl, continue program momentum

Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk jumps up to make a catch against a pair of Memphis defenders. Patrick Lantrip | Daily Memphian via AP

MEMPHIS – There’s a sour taste left in the mouth of Mississippi State’s football players as the team prepares to face Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.

They remember what happened the last time they were in Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. If they forgot, assistant coaches made sure to remind them.

It was Week 3 and Memphis beat Mississippi State 31-29.

Officiating raised its head in an ugly way, highlighted by a 94-yard punt return that shouldn’t have been. It was also a game in which MSU didn’t help itself by turning the ball over four times.

Linebacker Jett Johnson remembers, but as he was talking Sunday about that sour taste, fellow linebacker Nathaniel Watson was right beside him just whispering one word:

“Domination. Domination.”

Domination comes with consistency, something quarterback Will Rogers says Mississippi State has approved on drastically this season. And that doesn’t pertain to only on-field production.

The attitude has shifted for Mississippi State in the short time it has been in Memphis preparing for the Liberty Bowl.

It started with travel on Christmas where the team was greeted by Santa Claus and ducks upon arrival at the downtown Memphis Peabody hotel.

The night featured ping pong in the hotel and a chance for MSU’s players to check out Beale Street, so long as they made it back for their midnight curfew.

Then, Sunday morning came. And the focus turned to Texas Tech.

“When it’s football time, you need to lock in,” Johnson said.

Johnson, like many of his teammates, understands the magnitude of the Liberty Bowl for his Bulldogs.

Mississippi State took impressive strides from its first season with Mike Leach at the helm to this year. The offense scored nearly 10 more points per game. The defense allowed about three fewer points per game.

Will Rogers broke most of Dak Prescott’s single-season passing records and is on his way to break most MSU career passing records.

Makai Polk broke the single-season receptions record. Johnson emerged from a linebacker begging for snaps to the team’s leading tackler. Martin Emerson and Charles Cross stepped up in ways worthy of declaring for the NFL Draft.

The consistency Leach preached wasn’t where it needs to be for MSU to battle Alabama, but it was there enough for MSU to beat four ranked teams.

But for a 7-5 State team, the players know what a bowl win brings in terms of program momentum.

“There’s a difference between seven-win teams and eight-win teams,” Johnson says.