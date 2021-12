The country singer and his wife have been married for nine years, and together, they have four beautiful daughters. Find out more about Thomas Rhett’s four girls here!. Thomas Rhett has been a star of the country music scene since he made his debut in 2012, and he’s gone on to major success. He’s been nominated for a number of awards, including a handful of Grammys and CMA awards. The 31-year-old singer has also been married to his wife Lauren Akins, 32, since 2012, the year before he dropped his first full-length album It Goes Like This. Together, the pair have four daughters, ranging from one-month-old to 6-years-old. Find out more about all of Thomas’ daughters here!

