Sharpsburg, PA

Sharpsburg firefighters spend hours battling fire at apartment building

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
SHARPSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters spent several hours at an apartment building in Sharpsburg fighting flames well into Tuesday morning.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. on 5th Street.

According to officials at the scene, the building contained four apartments, two of which were occupied. No one was home at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters got it under control around 3:15 a.m.

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

