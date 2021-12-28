ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marblehead, MA

Puckett to open dog daycare center in Marblehead

By Sheri Trusty
News Herald
News Herald
 2 days ago
MARBLEHEAD — Soon after the new year begins, locals and tourists will have a new option for dog care. Puckett’s Pups will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Marblehead Peninsula Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 2, and owner Samantha Puckett will open the door to dogs Jan. 3.

Puckett’s Pups will provide dog daycare and boarding with a capacity for 40 dogs. The building has 16 indoor kennels, four of which are large for holding multiple dogs from the same household. Daycare dogs can mingle in the 1,700-square-foot indoor play area and the 1,200-square-foot outdoor area.

“There’s a hose outside so we can fill puppy pools,” Puckett said. “And we have a small indoor play area for the kennel dogs.”

To qualify for daycare, dogs must meet vaccination requirements and pass a temperament test. Dogs who qualify for daycare also are eligible for kennel-free boarding.

“They can sleep in the daycare and not have to sleep in the kennel,” Puckett said.

Grooming coming this summer

This summer, the business will add grooming services.

“In our grooming room, we have a full, walk-in shower for large breeds,” Puckett said.

Puckett decided to open Puckett’s Pups after COVID-19 restrictions stalled her plans for graduate school. When school became an option again, she chose to change direction.

“I decided I wanted to do something that I love for the rest of my life,” she said. “I have a Siberian Husky and a German Shepherd. I love my dogs.”

Puckett may eventually add dog training to the business’ options.

“I took my dogs to Canine Bliss in Fremont, but I love training dogs,” she said. “I have a lot of plans, a lot of things I want to do, but I just want to get the doors open first.”

Ribbon-cutting and party on Jan 2

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Puckett’s Pups will be held on Jan. 2 at 4 p.m., with a party next door at Erie Social Shuffleboard Club, which is owned by Puckett’s parents.

“The doors will be open at the daycare so people can take tours, and we’ll have food and music at Erie Social,” Puckett said.

For now, Puckett is putting the finishing touches on the daycare and fielding calls from people who are interested in boarding their dogs.

“I have people already wanting to book reservations,” she said.

Puckett’s Pups is located at 5686 E. Harbor Road, Unit A-1, in Marblehead. For more information, visit puckettspupsllc.com.

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at sheritrusty4@gmail.com.

