ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO envoy says omicron needs to be taken seriously, but there's reason for optimism

By Heard on Morning Edition
NPR
 2 days ago

NPR's A Martinez speaks to the David Nabarro, a special envoy for the World Health Organization, about the direction the pandemic might take in 2022. What's next for the pandemic in 2022? Before we start to consider that question, let's put things in perspective. Ever since the first known case of...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Mexicans join bid for Covid compensation from China, WHO

Devastated by the loss of his daughter to Covid-19, Jaime Michaus joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. They seek financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for falling ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Nabarro
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Omicron less serious but pervasive, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said a growing body of evidence suggests that the omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing less serious illness than its predecessors, but he warned against complacency, saying the variant's lightning-speed spread across the United States would likely lead to a perilous spike in hospitalizations among the unvaccinated and could overwhelm the country's health systems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again. Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark. The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. "I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#International Health#The Who#Covid#Npr#Delta
AFP

WHO warns of 'very high' Omicron risk as Covid surges worldwide

Omicron still poses "very high" risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO warned on Wednesday, as the highly transmissible coronavirus variant fuelled record outbreaks in many countries. "The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high," the UN health agency said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

No need for Omicron-specific boosters currently, Fauci says

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) – Booster doses of currently available COVID-19 vaccines work against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and there appears to be no need for variant-specific boosters, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. “Our booster vaccine regimens work against Omicron. At this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
telecoms.com

There are reasons for optimism in 2022

It might not feel like it right now, but there are many reasons to hope the world will bounce back strongly next year. Much of the world is currently in the grip of the latest Covid variant – Omicron – which appears to be the most contagious version yet. The good news is that it seems to be significantly less harmful than previous variants and coincides with high levels of vaccination, meaning that going into the new year a lot of people will have acquired augmented natural immunity, which should be more prolonged and robust than through vaccination alone.
HEALTH
NPR

CDC director on new isolation rules

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky about new guidelines that have the isolation period for asymptomatic people who have COVID. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. It took less than a month for the omicron variant of the coronavirus to account for nearly 60% of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Tsunami’ of Omicron and Delta ‘twin threats’ driving cases to record highs will pile pressure on health systems, warns WHO

The simultaneous circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants is creating a “tsunami of cases” that could put “immense pressure” on healthcare systems, warned World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.“Delta and Omicron are now twin threats driving up cases to record numbers, leading to spikes in hospitalisation and deaths,” Dr Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Wednesday. “I am highly concerned that Omicron, being highly transmissible and circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases.”He warned that the “virus will continue to evolve and threaten our health system, if...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy