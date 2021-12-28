ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Costa Rica jumps into the global competition for remote workers

By Carrie Kahn
NPR
 2 days ago

Costa Rica is giving foreigners tax and visa breaks if they work remotely from the Central American nation. Some Costa Ricans say the advantages are unfair to locals who do remote work and pay taxes. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. A lot of workers have discovered that their jobs can be...

www.npr.org

