Public Health

News brief: Revised COVID guidelines, pandemic school year, Winter Olympics

By A Martínez
NPR
 2 days ago

The CDC cuts the recommended isolation time for COVID infections. Schools will usher in another new year defined by the pandemic. Winter Olympic officials put stringent COVID measures in place. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. How exactly did quarantine rules change? And just as important, why now?. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The...

www.npr.org

uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

CDC Director Brings Good News Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID, But Don’t Open the Champagne Just Yet

The newly-emerged Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that was first found in South Africa has already generated a lot of reactions, debates, and speculations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky now brings the news that a lot of people were waiting for, but even so, there’s no use opening the champagne just yet. She says that the variant has mostly caused a mild illness over a group of people, according to OPB.org.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

CDC Drops Bomb News About Covid 19 Isolation And Quarantine Time

Covid 19 continues to make headlines worldwide as we’re getting ready to leave 2021 behind. Check out the latest reports coming from CDC. CNN just noted that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19. The time dropped from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

CDC Cuts Recommended Isolation Period For COVID-Positive People In Half

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening the recommended isolation period for COVID-positive people. In its guidance update, the CDC now recommends a quarantine period of five days, down from 10, if asymptomatic and followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others. The CDC also said it was loosening its guidance for quarantining after a COVID-19 exposure for unvaccinated Americans or those eligible for a booster who have not yet received their additional shot. It now recommends a five-day quarantine followed by five days of strict mask-wearing. However, the CDC said if quarantine “is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

