Education

Schools will usher in another new year defined by the pandemic

By Steve Inskeep
NPR
 2 days ago

School leaders say the pressures of the pandemic had already made this school year the most challenging of their lives. Then came the omicron variant. Students, teachers and parents are bidding farewell to a fourth school semester in a row that's been defined by the pandemic. And schools are trying to...

Laredo Morning Times

A White teacher taught White students about White privilege. It cost him his job.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Matthew Hawn checked his phone to see if the wait was finally over. It had been five months since he was fired for teaching about White privilege at a high school in rural Tennessee. Two months since he had fought to regain his job at an emotional three-day hearing, becoming a symbol of the acrimonious debate over the way race, racism and history should be taught in America's schools.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

School districts across the US are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and surge of COVID as cases of Omicron variant doubles in just 24 hours

School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
EDUCATION
leedaily.com

Hannah-Jones: Parents Shouldn’t Decide What’s Being Taught in Schools — ‘Leave That to the Educators’

The creator of the 1619 project and professor Nikole Hannah Jones said that parents should not be the ones to decide what should be taught in schools. The debate on whether the parents should decide what should and should not be taught in schools rose when several Virginia parents questioned the existence of sexual and racist content in school syllabus and the former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe stated in his political campaign that he would not allow parents to dictate the schools.
EDUCATION
WABE

More Black families are homeschooling their children, citing the pandemic and racism

It’s a common perception that white, evangelical families are the most likely to homeschool their children. But a growing number of Black families have started teaching their kids at home — especially during the pandemic. The Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey found that in April 2020, 3% of Black households homeschooled their children, and by October 2020 it was up to 16%.
EDUCATION
news4sanantonio.com

School districts ready plans to counter chronic absenteeism, staff shortages

WASHINGTON (TND) — Heading into the third year of the pandemic, K-12 schools across the country are preparing to spend the next disbursement of pandemic relief funds approved by Congress. The vast majority of states' plans have been approved by the U.S. Department of Education, which is giving states...
EDUCATION
bocojo.com

Homeschooling will boom long after COVID-19

Student enrollment in public schools has nosedived as parent disgust with school COVID-19 policies, student learning losses, and controversial education policies has gone through the roof. In the wake of this enrollment implosion, homeschooling has boomed across the country. At the beginning of the current school year, the U.S. Department of Education estimated that 1.5 million students had left the public schools since the COVID-19 pandemic began. If students are not enrolling in public schools, where are they going? The numbers show that many former public school students are now being homeschooled. The U.S. Census Bureau found that the percentage of homeschooling households more than doubled in 2020 from 5 percent in spring to 11 percent in the fall. According to a recent University of Michigan study, from 2020 to 2021, the enrollment at public schools in Michigan fell by nearly 46,000 students, which represented a more than a 3-percent drop. Among kindergartners, there was a decrease of more than 11 percent. The increase in homeschoolers does not come from just a narrow segment of the American population. A University of Washington Bothell analysis found, “The diversity of homeschoolers in the U.S. mirrors the diversity of all students nationally,” including all racial, religious, political, and income groups.
EDUCATION
districtadministration.com

How schools can give online learning a better name post-COVID

Virtual learning and virtual academies have a negative connotation for some educators and families after the turbulent shifts back and forth online during the last three school years. That could provide a public relations challenge for district leaders who are now trying to develop or enhance more robust and permanent...
EDUCATION
The 74

How Did Students Fare This Year? 21 Big Things We Learned About Schools in 2021

It feels as if schools have now entered a third phase of the pandemic filled with child vaccines, adult boosters, rolling quarantines and learning recovery efforts — and of course mounting questions about the infectious new Omicron variant. If the 2019 school year was defined by emergency measures and campus closures, and the 2020 school […]
EDUCATION
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Pandemic May Change Education Forever

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way students are learning, and those changes may be in operation for longer than originally intended. Campus shutdowns over the past few months led to a quick transition into remote learning – a move that has exposed the lack of high-quality education technology in colleges across the country. This, coupled with delayed campus openings, has increased the pressure on America’s educational system. But has that level of pressure forced us to a pivotal point where our education system will never be the same again?
EDUCATION
NPR

CDC Updates Guidance, Pandemic School Year, Beijing Winter Olympics

Some experts are concerned about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated guidance on isolation for asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19. Students, parents and teachers are preparing to return to school amidst another surge of COVID-19 infections. And, organizers of the Winter Olympics in Beijing are putting some strict measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
EDUCATION
NPR

News brief: Revised COVID guidelines, pandemic school year, Winter Olympics

How exactly did quarantine rules change? And just as important, why now?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a change yesterday. The old guidance said if you test positive for COVID-19, isolate yourself from other people for 10 days. The new guidance says you may go out into the world after five days with a mask if you have no symptoms. If you're sick, you still stay home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

News brief: isolation guidelines, John Madden, demand for new cars

How does the CDC explain a shorter isolation period just as omicron cases are soaring higher?. The health agency has faced a lot of criticism this week for a carefully worded recommendation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says if you test positive for coronavirus but have no symptoms, you can leave isolation after five days. The old rule said 10 days. And the change came just as cities and states are restoring other COVID restrictions to deal with a winter surge.
NFL
Washington Post

America slouches into a new pandemic year

We’ve been at it for 21 months. Rather, it’s been at us. Is this wave No. 4 or 5? Doesn’t matter. Everyone seems to have it. Baby, it’s covid outside. Over the past two weeks, the text messages have been rolling in like a perverse countdown to 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

The CDC relaxes some of its COVID-19 isolation guidelines

How does the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explain a shorter isolation period just as omicron cases continue to climb? The daily case count shot past 200,000 this week. That is the most since January. And officials believe it is an undercount. The health agency has faced a lot of criticism for a carefully worded recommendation in the midst of that news. Under the new CDC guidance, if you test positive for coronavirus but you don't have any symptoms, you can leave isolation after five days. The old rules said 10 days. The change comes just as cities and states are restoring other COVID restrictions to deal with a winter surge. We're going to talk about how this affects essential employees like flight attendants and nurses in a moment. We begin with NPR's Allison Aubrey, who joins us once again. Allison, good morning.
SCIENCE
NPR

Nurses are disappointed by the CDC easing isolation rules, union says

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Jean Ross, co-president of National Nurses United, about why she says now is not the time for the CDC to relax its isolation guidance. Next, we have Jean Ross. She is the co-president of the nation's largest union for registered nurses, the National Nurses United. Welcome to the program.
PUBLIC HEALTH

