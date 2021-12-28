ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

New Bern Bear Drop 2021: Minimal investment expected to yield thousands

By Trevor Dunnell, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwXTD_0dXJRomZ00

Growing concerns of the omicron variant of COVID-19 across the country should not have an impact on this weekend's New Year's Eve festivities in New Bern.

Celebrating its 4th Annual New Year’s Eve Block Party, the City of New Bern is gearing up for a bigger event compared to last year's which was scaled-down due to the coronavirus.

Half of the city's departments are involved in the event, including New Bern Parks and Recreation, Public Works, New Bern Police, and Fire Department, The total cost for the city is approximately $15,000 and draws in an average of 5,000 people.

"Our celebration was significantly abbreviated due to COVID-19," said Public Information Officer Colleen Roberts. "We are looking forward to a more vibrant celebration this year. We’ve added more activities, especially for kids and families, and we are excited to welcome residents and visitors to this popular annual event."

During MumFest weekend, Swiss Bear Inc. Direct Lynne Harakal said the festival brought around 60,000 to 70,000 with an estimated economic impact of $5 million for the weekend. With just one night of festivities for event-goers to spend money in restaurants, shops, and food trucks, an estimated impact of $400,000 was suggested by Melissa Riggle, the Craven County Tourism Development Authority executive director.

Riggle added having the city offer a New Year's Eve event helps boost local businesses that are turning into their slow season in January,

"It may not put a lot of heads on beds this particular New Years' Eve but if they come in town, they may plan a stay for next time or they'll come back," Riggle said. "Everything the city has done, drawing in those 5,000 people and having these great events helps continue tourism efforts."

The overall economic impact of Bear Drop will be unknown until after the event. There was no data available on economic impact from the three previous events.

Riggle explained a couple of bed and breakfasts have already told the TDA they are sold out while hotels in and around downtown are forecasting around 50% occupancy for the weekend.

Will omicron have a say in the success of the block party?

Comparing the curve of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, Craven County has remained in line with the ebb and flow of what the country has seen.

This time last year, there was a spike in positive cases during and after the holidays which was significantly larger in Craven than the country's average per 100,000 people. As of Monday, the county and most of the state are back in the red (high transmission rate) for COVID-19 with 165 positive cases over the last seven days.

Heading into January, Craven is forecasted to see a slight increase, if any, of positive cases. Current hospitalization rates are also down, with CarolinaEast reporting 68% of patients' beds are in use, and 67% of ICU beds in use. CarolinaEast also has one of the lowest virus hospitalization rates in Eastern North Carolina heading into January, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

What to expect while attending the 4th Annual Bear Drop

The block party will be held on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pollock and Craven Street in front of City Hall.

With more family friending activities added, parents can expect a variety of inflatables, a magician, a S’mores station, games, and prizes inside The Kids Fun Zone. Just for the kids, a lighted Bear Cub Drop will take place adjacent to the Kids Fun Zone at 9 p.m.

For musical entertainment, the Jan Michael Fields Band will take the stage at 8:45 p.m. Jan Michael Fields has shared the stage with top acts like .38 Special, Cheap Trick, Firehouse, Kansas, The Romantics, Billy Squire, Klymaxx, Greg Kin Band, Taylor Dayne, according to a news release from the city.

The band plays a variety of cover songs from the ’50s through new music now.

In addition to downtown restaurants being open, the following food trucks will be on site. Jasmine’s Tasty Thai, Fire House, Frank’s Franks, Sea and Soul, Two Crazy Donuts, Bakers Rise, Snowie Ice, Better Batch Pork Skins, and Pops N Pucker.

For more information on New Year's Eve events, search for www.visitnewbern.com, which includes holiday hours for restaurants.

Reporter Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
New Bern, NC
Society
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Dayne
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sun Journal

Sun Journal

343
Followers
123
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bern, NC from New Bern Sun Journal.

 http://newbernsj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy