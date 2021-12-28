ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

COVID-19 pushes food, infrastructure needs to unseen levels

By Todd Wetherington, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Rwn7_0dXJRntq00

One of Craven County’s leading nonprofit charity organizations is struggling to keep its food warehouse stocked for residents hit hard by both COVID-19 and Hurricane Florence.

Over a 12-month period 6,490 families came to RCS for emergency pantry assistance where they received a fourteen-day supply of food, according to Zeb Hough, executive director of Religious Community Services of New Bern.

Through a new initiative, Operation Outpost, RCS was also able to serve an additional 5,036 individuals outside the organization’s building on George Street.

Hough said RCS also assisted nearly 400 families with mortgage, rent, and utility assistance in 2021.

Those services, however, have come with a price. Last week Hough appeared before the Craven County Board of Commissioners to ask for financial help in what he described as the “dramatic restocking” of RCS’s warehouse food supplies. According to Hough, 2021 saw the nonprofit’s limited supply of donated food nearly depleted.

“On any given day those shelves are stocked with a three month supply should our community need it. Throughout the last year we saw that reduced to where we had entire three tiers empty because the demand was so high,” Hough said.

The pandemic has also placed a strain on the RCS infrastructure. Hough said money is needed for fitting the warehouse with stronger shelving, vehicle replacement for the RCS fleet that runs six days a week, and replacement of outdated operational equipment.

“The truth is that before 2018, our campus never saw the amount of demand that we have experienced since (Hurricane) Florence,” noted Hough.

Commissioners unanimously approved Hough’s request for $25,000 to help restock food and an additional $25,000 for infrastructure needs. Hough said additional money had been secured through grants and private contributions to meet the projected total of $50,000 needed for infrastructure and $28,000 for food supplies.

Residents interested in donating to Religious Community Services can do so online at https://www.rcsnewbern.com/donate or by mail at RCS, PO Box 704, New Bern, NC 28560.

County awaits answers on federal COVID relief spending

As the only organization serving the homeless in the New Bern area, RCS recently expanded the programs it offers the community. In addition to emergency temporary assistance and an emergency crisis center, RCS now offers a veteran’s residence for short-term transition housing. A new four-unit family residence also recently opened.

Craven County Manager Jack Viet said he considers RCS a key partner that works hand in hand with the county’s health and human services division.

“Quite frankly if Zeb wasn’t there and his team there’s lots of things we would end up taking on from a department of social services perspective,” Viet said. “So everything he’s talking about on the prevention side is exactly what we try to do as well, because when it becomes a crisis it’s much more expensive and much more time consuming.”

According to County Commissioner Jason Jones, the money the county is spending on the RCS food and infrastructure needs may be refundable through The American Rescue Plan (ARP). Signed into law last March, ARP dispersed approximately $2 billion to counties across North Carolina to help with critical needs incurred as a result of COVID-19.

Craven County is set to receive around $20 million in ARP funds over the next five years. Jones said the county is still waiting on officials from the federal government to tell commissioners exactly how those funds can be spent.

Kevin Leonard, executive director of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, said the board should think carefully about how and where the money is allocated.

“Twenty million, while it sounds like a lot, it can go away real fast, especially when you’re working on capital projects and big infrastructure projects,” noted Leonard.

Comments / 0

Related
xrock1039.com

Region Counties Categorized at Highest Level of COVID-19 Spread

Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper and Starke counties are at the highest level of COVID-19 community spread. The State Department of Health’s latest update to Indiana’s county metrics map was issued Wednesday. About thirty other counties are also categorized red, with every other county in the state one level below, at orange. About twelve-percent of ICU beds are available statewide, with about 37-percent in use by COVID patients. The number of COVID hospitalizations in Indiana continues to be around three-thousand, levels that not seen since December 2020. Here is a link to Indiana’s COVID-19 dashboard.
PORTER, IN
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LUMBERTON – The Basic Law Enforcement program at Robeson Community College received an array of donations recently from Money Quick Pawn & Guns. The donated items, valued at $2,000, included a reactive steel combat course target, 100 sets of firing range ear and eye protection and 1,000 firing range targets.
LUMBERTON, NC
thecentersquare.com

McKee announces investments in federal heating, water programs

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island residents needing help paying their utility bills this winter will be getting a helping hand from the state, Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor announced $21.871 million in federal funds will be utilized in the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) during FY22. The LIHEAP program helps low-income individuals and families pay their heating bills.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supply, NC
Craven County, NC
Health
New Bern, NC
Society
City
New Bern, NC
Craven County, NC
Coronavirus
New Bern, NC
Health
New Bern, NC
Coronavirus
Craven County, NC
Society
County
Craven County, NC
Republic Monitor

Will You Receive Stimulus Check in 2022?

Once again the stimulus check will be available during January, many people will be eligible for this benefit to assist the American people to have better management with their money and lifestyle. The Stimulus Check on 2022. The coronavirus is affecting worldwide and seems likely to bring us all another...
RETAIL
Virginia Mercury

Trucking on: How the industry is battling a historic labor shortage

By Joe Dodson From hand sanitizer and vaccines to groceries and toilet paper, truck drivers are trucking through the COVID-19 pandemic despite a historic labor shortage. Many industries moved workers home during the start of the pandemic, but truckers worked “to meet the needs of this country.” “The trucking industry has stepped up and delivered […] The post Trucking on: How the industry is battling a historic labor shortage appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Overton County News

Lancaster receives UCHRA award

During the agencies’ annual meeting, eight employees of Upper Cumberland Development District (UCDD) and Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) selected as departmental employees of the year were recognized for their efforts. Two employees were recognized by Executive Director Mark Farley for their outstanding work during the 2021 calendar...
LANCASTER, TN
harlanenterprise.net

CAA offers heating assistance

The cost of heating is an obstacle for many in Harlan County. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) available through the Harlan County Community Action Agency is aimed at helping those in lower income brackets pay the increased heating costs associated with colder weather. Mistie Sanders, CSBG Director...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Covid#Rcs#Operation Outpost
Sun Journal

Sun Journal

343
Followers
123
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bern, NC from New Bern Sun Journal.

 http://newbernsj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy