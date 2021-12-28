COVID-19 pushes food, infrastructure needs to unseen levels

One of Craven County’s leading nonprofit charity organizations is struggling to keep its food warehouse stocked for residents hit hard by both COVID-19 and Hurricane Florence.

Over a 12-month period 6,490 families came to RCS for emergency pantry assistance where they received a fourteen-day supply of food, according to Zeb Hough, executive director of Religious Community Services of New Bern.

Through a new initiative, Operation Outpost, RCS was also able to serve an additional 5,036 individuals outside the organization’s building on George Street.

Hough said RCS also assisted nearly 400 families with mortgage, rent, and utility assistance in 2021.

Those services, however, have come with a price. Last week Hough appeared before the Craven County Board of Commissioners to ask for financial help in what he described as the “dramatic restocking” of RCS’s warehouse food supplies. According to Hough, 2021 saw the nonprofit’s limited supply of donated food nearly depleted.

“On any given day those shelves are stocked with a three month supply should our community need it. Throughout the last year we saw that reduced to where we had entire three tiers empty because the demand was so high,” Hough said.

The pandemic has also placed a strain on the RCS infrastructure. Hough said money is needed for fitting the warehouse with stronger shelving, vehicle replacement for the RCS fleet that runs six days a week, and replacement of outdated operational equipment.

“The truth is that before 2018, our campus never saw the amount of demand that we have experienced since (Hurricane) Florence,” noted Hough.

Commissioners unanimously approved Hough’s request for $25,000 to help restock food and an additional $25,000 for infrastructure needs. Hough said additional money had been secured through grants and private contributions to meet the projected total of $50,000 needed for infrastructure and $28,000 for food supplies.

Residents interested in donating to Religious Community Services can do so online at https://www.rcsnewbern.com/donate or by mail at RCS, PO Box 704, New Bern, NC 28560.

County awaits answers on federal COVID relief spending

As the only organization serving the homeless in the New Bern area, RCS recently expanded the programs it offers the community. In addition to emergency temporary assistance and an emergency crisis center, RCS now offers a veteran’s residence for short-term transition housing. A new four-unit family residence also recently opened.

Craven County Manager Jack Viet said he considers RCS a key partner that works hand in hand with the county’s health and human services division.

“Quite frankly if Zeb wasn’t there and his team there’s lots of things we would end up taking on from a department of social services perspective,” Viet said. “So everything he’s talking about on the prevention side is exactly what we try to do as well, because when it becomes a crisis it’s much more expensive and much more time consuming.”

According to County Commissioner Jason Jones, the money the county is spending on the RCS food and infrastructure needs may be refundable through The American Rescue Plan (ARP). Signed into law last March, ARP dispersed approximately $2 billion to counties across North Carolina to help with critical needs incurred as a result of COVID-19.

Craven County is set to receive around $20 million in ARP funds over the next five years. Jones said the county is still waiting on officials from the federal government to tell commissioners exactly how those funds can be spent.

Kevin Leonard, executive director of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, said the board should think carefully about how and where the money is allocated.

“Twenty million, while it sounds like a lot, it can go away real fast, especially when you’re working on capital projects and big infrastructure projects,” noted Leonard.