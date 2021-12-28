Holidays, cyberattack leave Tri-State COVID-19 statistics incomplete

Meritus Medical Center can stretch its patient beds to 327.

As of the middle of last week, 273 of those beds were full, and nearly 29% of them are taken up by people being treated for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Of those 79 with COVID-19, 63 were unvaccinated, according to the hospital's online coronavirus dashboard last updated as of Dec. 22.

On Dec. 23, 89 were hospitalized with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and 71 of those people were unvaccinated.

As of Monday morning, there were 261 total patients, and 77 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to hospital staff. More complete statistics weren't available by press time.

And that's about all we know regarding COVID-19 statistics in Washington County. Nearly a month after a cyberattack damaged the Maryland Department of Health's COVID-19 server, statistics at the county level haven't been updated.

Washington County health department spokespeople say they rely on the state to provide the data, which includes the number of new infections and deaths attributed to the virus in a week. That also includes the county's positivity rate, which is the rate at which people being tested for the virus are testing positive.

A state health department spokesman said last week that the data would be available as soon as possible.

At the state level, Maryland reported that, as of Monday, 668,790 total positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started. That's a 7.7% increase over last week, when the total was 621,220 cases.

The state's positivity rate was 16.5% as of Monday.

Is coronavirus data released this week or next going to be accurate?

In the meantime, Christmas significantly disrupted who got tested, how many people got tested and what labs operated. So even if figures were available, there's a strong chance they might not be accurately portray the virus' recent reach in Washington County.

The USA Today Network, which analyzes data produced by Johns Hopkins University, noted that nationwide, some cases and deaths that would have been reported last week might be reported in the coming week, which itself will have testing and reporting disrupted by New Year's. Consequently week-to-week comparisons will be skewed.

The same goes for vaccination data.

The state health department, which was able to restore vaccination statistics days after the cyberattack, reported that 56.9% of Washington County residents were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines "fully vaccinated" as two weeks following the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen.

The CDC reported that 70.1% of Marylanders were fully vaccinated, and that 61.7% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated.

What about data for the rest of the Tri-State area?

While likely imperfect, the Johns Hopkins data include statistics for Franklin and Fulton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties in West Virginia.

The vaccination data, which comes from the CDC, dates to Wednesday because of the holiday.

Here's a look at the numbers:

Franklin County, Pa.

New cases reported in the week that ended Sunday: 2,413

New cases reported during the week that ended Dec. 19: 908

Percent increase: 165.7%

Number of deaths reported in the past week: 13

Number of deaths in the week that ended Dec. 19: 11

The county has recorded 28,762 cases and 535 deaths during the pandemic.

cases and deaths during the pandemic. Percent of county population fully vaccinated as of Wednesday: 45.8%

Percent of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated as of Wednesday: 63.5%

Level of community transmission: High

Fulton County, Pa.

New cases reported in the week that ended Sunday: 105

New cases reported during the week that ended Dec. 19: 115

Percent decrease: 8.7%

Number of deaths reported in the past week: 3

Number of deaths in the week that ended Dec. 19: 2

The county has recorded 3,076 cases and 45 deaths during the pandemic.

cases and deaths during the pandemic. Percent of county population fully vaccinated as of Saturday: 33.7%

Percent of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated as of Saturday: 63.5%

Level of community transmission: High

Berkeley County, W.Va.

New cases reported in the week that ended Sunday: 533

New cases reported during the week that ended Dec. 19: 976

Percent decrease: 45.4%

Number of deaths reported in the past week: 1

Number of deaths in the week that ended Dec. 19: 6

The county has recorded 23,000 cases and 209 deaths during the pandemic.

cases and deaths during the pandemic. Percent of county population fully vaccinated as of Saturday: 51.3%

Percent of West Virginians fully vaccinated as of Saturday: 54.8%

Level of community transmission: High

Jefferson County, W.Va.

New cases reported in the week that ended Sunday: 206

New cases reported during the week that ended Dec. 19: 384

Percent decrease: 46.4%

Number of deaths reported in the past week: 2

Number of deaths in the week that ended Dec. 19: 1

The county has recorded 8,570 cases and 97 deaths during the pandemic.

cases and deaths during the pandemic. Percent of county population fully vaccinated as of Saturday: 59.4%

Percent of West Virginians fully vaccinated as of Saturday: 54.8%

Level of community transmission: High

Morgan County, W.Va.

New cases reported in the week that ended Sunday: 68

New cases reported during the week that ended Dec. 19: 133

Percent decrease: 48.9%

Number of deaths reported in the past week: 2

Number of deaths in the week that ended Dec. 19: 0

The county has recorded 2,716 cases and 53 deaths during the pandemic.

cases and deaths during the pandemic. Percent of county population fully vaccinated as of Saturday: 38.9%

Percent of West Virginians fully vaccinated as of Saturday: 54.8%

Level of community transmission: High

What happens if we see another surge in January?

In Washington County, Meritus Medical Center has plans in place to handle another surge, according to Carrie Adams, Meritus Health's chief quality/transformation officer.

"We can increase bed capacity up to 327 with additional supplies and equipment ready," Adams stated in an email sent by the hospital's communications office. "As we continue to see a higher census at Meritus and in the region and across the state, we are following our surge plans to make sure we are creating as much inpatient capacity as is safe."

Right now, the plan calls for moving staff to different departments, making additional beds available for COVID-19 patients and reconsidering elective surgical procedures, as well as evaluating which cases the hospital can support, Adams said.

"Hospital capacity is a dynamic topic," she said, "We must consider physical equipment, space, and resources as well as qualified staff to safely provide the level of care that is needed."

The hospital has teams monitoring these factors, as well as coronavirus testing volumes and non-COVID-related health issues the health system is facing or might face, she said.

"As we get close to capacity in space, supplies, and staffing, we will work with other hospitals to place patients if needed," Adams said. "We exist to care for our community and continue to do all that we can to care for them close to home.

"However, as we continue to see an increase in COVID-19 cases as well as other seasonal illnesses and chronic conditions, vaccines are the best defense along with hand hygiene during this season."