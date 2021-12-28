Gold Star Mother accepts recognition for long family legacy of military service

A most unusual recognition was given to one family at a recent ceremony awarding dozens of military service medals to veterans.

Gold Star Mother Lisa Marie Brunner of Southampton accepted four posthumous Burlington County Military Service Medals for four war veterans from different generations of her family at a ceremony at the Burlington County Library theatre in Westampton — the first in-person county medal event held since the coronavirus pandemic's onset in early 2020.

She accepted the recognitions on behalf of her Navy son, Benjamin, who died in 2019 while serving in California aboard the USS Pearl Harbor. She also accepted medals for three Army veterans — her father, and maternal grandfather and great-grandfather, all from Burlington County.

"I am proud of my four family members who were in the military and thank the county for recognizing all of them. I am also proud to be an American Gold Star Mother and I find peace in serving others, especially our military," she said after the four medals were hung around her neck at the ceremony.

Meanwhile at a similar ceremony in Camden County, another Gold Star Mother, Melinda Kane, presented medals in her role as a Camden County Commissioner. She awarded Global War on Terror service medals to three veterans.

Two of those three served both in the Vietnam War and in Iraq: Robert Morrell of Gloucester City and Thomas Hastings of Gloucester Township.

Medals honoring the service and sacrifices of living and deceased veterans are just one of the programs these two counties and others in New Jersey have established to both recognize and aid county veterans and active duty military.

Gov. Phil Murphy presented Burlington and Camden counties the 2021 We Value Our Veterans Community Award.

Through the nonprofit American Gold Star Mother organization's core values of service to others Brunner said she has found the strength and courage to keep going after her son's death. The Gold Star title is bestowed on mothers who have lost a child serving in the military.

"We are not a club of grieving mothers to be pitied and coddled but rather a stronger version of motherhood working to honor the legacy of our sons and daughters through service to others," she explained.

"It's a higher calling than I ever expected to have to execute in this lifetime, but with each other's support we endure and thrive."

The other medals awarded to Brunner's family were for her father, John Malone, who served on the DMZ in Korea during the Vietnam War; grandfather Stanley Corliss, a 101st Airborne Division paratrooper during the Korean War and great-grandfather George Washkevicz, who served in the cavalry during World War I. None died in battle.

Brunner recently became a member of the Burlington County Military Advisory Committee (BMAC), which serves military personnel stationed at Joint Base Dix-McGuire-Lakehurst. She attends funerals of veterans and stands flag lines on request at some service medal ceremonies, including those aboard the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial in Camden.

As a member of the Warrior Watch Riders motorcycle group, she also attends surprise welcome home parades for military returning from service abroad and veteran birthday celebrations, both often sponsored by Operation Yellow Ribbon of South Jersey.

"I have yet to make it through the playing of Taps without tears," she said.

Sailor Benjamin "Ben"' Brunner was killed in a highway accident while returning to his ship, where he worked in the engine room as a third class engineman. "He loved getting grease under his fingernails," his mom recalled.

Kane lost her son, Marine Lance Cpl. Jeremy Kane, in a battle in Afghanistan in 2010.

"Here I was getting kudos, but I downplay that because her son was killed in Afghanistan. I wish we would hear more about KIAs (Killed In Action) like him who made that sacrifice," 70-year-old Marine veteran Morrell of Gloucester City said after receiving his Camden County medals for the two wars in which he served.

Morrell, the Oaklyn post chaplain, started an annual 5K run in his Gloucester City hometown for local hero Marc Ryan, a Marine corporal killed in action in Iraq in 2004, as a way to keep his memory and sacrifice alive.

Kane and Burlington County Commissioner Tom Pullion accepted the governor's award from for their respective counties at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Holmdel.

Since January, Burlington County has helped county veterans obtain more than $10 million in compensation and benefits, according to county officials. An estimated 30,000 veterans live in the county — more than in any other county in the state.

“That’s an extraordinary record and these county employees deserve our thanks and appreciation for the jobs they perform every day for our veterans,” Pullion said.

In November the Burlington County Commissioners also unveiled a new online map detailing veteran-owned businesses in the county.

The map, posted on the county website within the Burlington County Business Portal, currently lists more than 20 veteran-owned businesses.

Among other county programs are maintenance of veterans’ gravesites in more than 96 cemeteries throughout the county, placement of new flags on those graves before Memorial Day, free photo ID cards for veterans through the county sheriff's office and free pet adoptions for veterans at the county animal shelter.

Both counties also offer assistance with Veterans Administration issues, military records, service medals and burials.

“Receiving this award on behalf of the Camden County Office of Veterans Affairs is truly an honor,” Kane said. “The work this office does is indescribably important and I’m proud to be a part of a team that provides crucial aid and resources to these brave men and women.”

Carol Comegno loves telling stories about South Jersey life, history and military veterans for the Courier Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. If you have a story to share, call her at 856-486-2473 or email ccomegno@gannettnj.com.

Support local journalism with a subscription.