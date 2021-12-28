WCPS employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or be tested weekly

As of Jan. 4, Washington County Public Schools' 4,500 employees must be either vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly for the virus, according to a notice released by the school district last week.

This includes substitute teachers and new, current, permanent and temporary employees of WCPS.

The U.S. Labor Department will begin enforcing the testing rules no later than Wednesday, Feb. 9.

"I was hoping this January 4th day was going to go away …" Superintendent Boyd Michael said.

A notice sent to all WCPS employees states that they "must attest they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or they will be required to submit weekly testing results" by Tuesday.

"All individuals will continue to wear face coverings in school buildings under the state’s emergency regulation," the notice states.

Once employees have their vaccine, they no longer need to submit weekly test results. Booster shots are also not required.

WCPS officials have said they do not know how many employees are vaccinated.

How it started

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced its "COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard" program in November.

It states that employers with 100 or more workers are required to develop, implement and enforce a program for their staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit weekly testing by Jan. 4.

The WCPS notice states that the OSHA requirements were taken to federal court. On Dec. 17, the federal circuit court ruled that the requirement is enforceable and can move forward.

The U.S. Department of Labor has delayed enforcement of the OSHA requirements. The department said it is exercising enforcement discretion to “account for any uncertainty” caused by the legal challenges that had blocked the rule.

More legal challenges are expected.

WCPS employees are permitted to use up to four hours of their work day to receive each dose of the COVID-19 vaccine without using leave, the WCPS notice states.

"If employees experience side effects from the vaccine that prohibit them from working, they should use available leave to take time off, or they may take leave without pay if all leave has been exhausted," it states.

Meanwhile, all employees who chose to be vaccinated must submit proof of their shots to WCPS.

"More information will be sent to employees after the (current) winter break about how to submit proof of vaccination," the notice states. "Employees do not need to send documentation at this time."

Acceptable proof includes:

COVID-19 vaccination record card

Medical immunization history record

Visit summary with immunization details from healthcare provider

What about weekly testing?

"Employees must be tested for the virus on a weekly basis if they choose to remain unvaccinated or do not disclose their vaccination status," the WCPS notice states.

WCPS will be implementing the reporting system after the new year, and will provide more information about weekly testing requirements in a separate, future communication.

But the system will require employees to submit weekly testing results once every seven days, and provide proof of a negative test no later than the seventh day following the date the employee last provided a test result, the notice states.

"If an employee has received a positive COVID test or been diagnosed with COVID-19 by a licensed healthcare provider, the employee will not be required to submit weekly test results for 90 days following the date of the positive test or diagnosis," it states.

Sherry Greenfield is the Education Reporter, covering Washington County Public Schools and the Washington County Board of Education. Follow Sherry on Twitter at Sheina2018 or Instagram at beckmangreenfield.