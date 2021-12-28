ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

South Jersey driver files class-action suit against Lyft

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwoOH_0dXJRgil00

CAMDEN – A Lyft driver from South Jersey has filed a class action lawsuit against the ride-share service, contending the firm violates state and federal wage laws.

Carlos Castaneda of Monroeville asserts Lyft does not reimburse its drivers for business costs "including but not limited to vehicle wear-and-tear and fuel," the lawsuit says.

That expense pushes drivers' wages below the legal minimum "for each hour … during each workweek," it claims.

The suit also asserts Lyft fails to pay a required overtime bonus when drivers exceed a 40-hour workweek.

A representative of San Francisco-based Lyft and Castaneda's attorney, Matthew Miller of Cherry Hill, could not be reached for immediate comment.

In alleging violations of a federal labor law, the suit seeks to represent all drivers allegedly shortchanged by Lyft over a three-year period preceding the Dec. 16 filing date.

It also asks a judge's approval to represent all affected Lyft drivers in New Jersey over a six-year period, claiming Lyft's treatment of those motorists violated the state's wage law.

The suit notes legal questions to be resolved in Camden federal court include whether the drivers were employees of Lyft under the terms of state and federal wage laws.

