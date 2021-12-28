'Not just ventilator stories': Bayshore native's website helps those bereaved by COVID

A favorite karaoke song, “Rock Lobster.”

A father pointing out Polaris in the night sky.

A Thanksgiving dinner in a half-finished house, seated on lawn green chairs, because getting together was more important than being comfortable.

These are some of the many poignant details recounted on WhoWeLost.org, a website where those grieving the COVID-related death of a loved one can tell their stories and, ideally, find solace through memorializing someone in writing.

The site was founded by Martha Greenwald, who grew up in Hazlet and Middletown. Greenwald attended Middletown High School South and spent two summers writing up news and obituaries for the Red Bank Register newspaper before embarking on a career as a writer, poet and professor at the University of Louisville. The initial version of WhoWeLost was designed for residents of Kentucky, where the 58-year-old Greenwald lives. A national version recently launched after the concept was featured by National Public Radio.

As 2021 winds down and people take stock of a difficult year, it’s a therapeutic avenue for mourners.

“There are longstanding, documented psychological benefits to writing about grief, and obviously this has never been more true than now,” Greenwald said.

No trolls, hurtful comments

There are lots of outlets for public expression about COVID bereavements. But the WhoWeLost project differs in important ways from social media. For starters, no comments are allowed. Greenwald reviews submissions to make sure they’re appropriate. Once posted, the stories are the focus.

“This is for people who want to post in a place that isn’t subject to questioning or derision,” Greenwald said.

There is no sniping about COVID's legitimacy or someone's vaccination status. These types of comments, ubiquitous on social media since the pandemic started, lead to what Greenwald describes as “grief disenfranchisement," which she explains as “when the mourner doesn’t feel like they have the right to express their loss openly or fully because of a cultural stigma about how the person died.”

Greenwald has not lost a relative to COVID, although some have been sickened severely. But she did experience a tragedy that helped lay the emotional groundwork for this project.

In 2009, her father, Martin Greenwald, an eye doctor with a longstanding practice in Hazlet, went out for a walk and was struck by a car and killed. The driver “was somebody who had no peripheral vision due to brain tumors that they didn’t know they had,” Martha Greenwald said.

Ensuing lawsuits and tension between families — her father had remarried after his first wife died in 1999 — exacerbated the trauma.

“We were pretty much pushed out of the mourning process,” Greenwald said. “It’s something I’ve been dealing with for 11 years. I realized I was grief disenfranchised.”

Rima Samman knows the feeling. The Belmar resident, who created the widely publicized “Rami’s Heart COVID-19 Memorial” to commemorate her brother’s 2020 death from the virus, wrote a WhoWeLost entry about her brother that posted on Christmas.

“For someone who’s dealt with (negative online) comments, it’s a great thing," Samman said. "Depending on what stage you are at in your grieving, those types of comments can trigger you in a very negative way. I try my best to deflect those things, but there have been days when comments have taken me out for a day or two; I have to disconnect from social media because the comments are hurtful.”

WhoWeLost, Samman said, provides "a way of grieving where you don’t feel alone."

“Not just ventilator stories’

Greenwald and Samman have formed a friendship, and they will be partnering on initiatives going forward. Rami’s Heart, which is located at Allaire Community Farm in Wall, is developing an international reach. Samman recently partnered the memorial with Empathy — an app that provides personalized guidance for coping with bereavement. In that spirit, Greenwald is inviting those who contributed to Rami’s Heart to post stories about their loved ones on her site.

However they come to WhoWeLost, users don’t have to be experienced writers. The site features a “writer’s toolbox” of simple but helpful suggestions. The focus is on the telling of anecdotes, like the Thanksgiving dinner in the half-finished house, and the relating of details, like someone’s favorite karaoke song.

“That’s the writing teacher in me,” Greenwald said. “I wanted a site that is about the details, remembering those things, and not just ventilator stories.”

Unlike all of social media and many COVID memorial websites, there are no photographs.

“That may be a mistake, I don’t know,” Greenwald said. “That’s been my ethic on this: You need to be able to think about who the person is and what you lost without seeing someone else’s face.”

Users have described it to Greenwald as “a quiet site,” which she considers a compliment.

“Some COVID websites are very frantic,” she said. “This is a place where someone can go without having everything in their face all the time.”

Submissions to WhoWeLost.org are free, and the endeavor is a registered nonprofit that accepts donations. For more information or to submit a story, visit www.WhoWeLost.org.

Jerry Carino is community columnist for the Asbury Park Press, focusing on the Jersey Shore’s interesting people, inspiring stories and pressing issues. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.