The Daily Times combines editions for New Year's. Here's how to find the latest news and your favorite comics and puzzles

This New Year's week only, we are combining our Thursday, Friday and Saturday print editions into a singular newspaper that will be delivered Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

The newspaper delivered Thursday will cover Dec. 30, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1. No separate edition will be delivered Friday, Dec. 31, 2001, or Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Here's what subscribers should know about this, and where to find help if you need it.

Where will the Friday and Saturday comics and puzzles appear?

We are supplying our subscribers with access to their Friday and Saturday comics and puzzles through the e-edition , which will post early each day morning.

Additionally, the Thursday edition will carry extra puzzles.

Where can I get caught up on the news that would have been published Friday and Saturday?

The latest news and information is always at DelmarvaNow.com and on our app. These will be updated as normal each day, along with our Twitter and Facebook pages.

We will also deliver important news from the weekend in Sunday's and Monday's editions.

How do I access online content?

All print subscribers have an online account included with their subscription, giving access to premium subscriber-only journalism, the e-edition — accessible via DelmarvaNow.com — and unlimited content.

If you're a print subscriber who hasn't activated your account, you can do so at delmarvanow.com/activate .

What if I have more questions and want to contact customer service?

Customer service will be available with limited hours.

Call: 1-877-424-0148

Email: salisburythedailytimes@gannett.com

If leaving a voicemail or sending an email, please include this information:

Name of the person on your subscription account

Delivery address

Phone number

Email address

