Top stories of 2021: Pleasant teacher inspires community with faith through paralysis

"Be still and know that I am God" were words that Justin Willetts and his family clung onto as he faced the unimaginable.

Now, with the New Year right around the corner, Pleasant Elementary fourth grade math teacher, Justin Willetts, is preparing to reenter his classroom full-time for the first time since the spring when he received a life-changing medical diagnosis.

Reflecting on of this momentous celebration, he recalled how far he has come.

"Things are going well. I’m getting better and better each week it seems like," Willetts said.

It all started last April when the Pleasant Elementary fourth grade math teacher started experiencing an overall sense of weakness and a "funky feeling" in his legs.

Justin's parents, Cathy and Jeff Willetts, who is a pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Bellefontaine, took him to the emergency room at Ohio State after a family friend who was a doctor urged his father to bring him. To him, it sounded like Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder where the immune system attacks the body's nerves.

After a time of uncertainty, it turns out that he was right. The family was suddenly headed into an unknown future.

His mother and father sat by his bedside as the disease progressed rapidly from overall weakness to a point where Justin was completely paralyzed and couldn't communicate other than through nodding his head, forcing him to step away from his teaching job and watch as the disease continued to advance in his body.

“He knew it was getting worse, and by the time he was put on a ventilator, he was losing a lot of movement, and we were just watching this. I think from the very beginning we took comfort in knowing that God was going to take care of this and that he was going be faithful. We just had to be still,” Cathy Willetts said.

Hope in the stillness of paralysis

Suddenly, Justin was in the ICU at The Ohio State University Medical Center, learning to communicate with his parents by this process of nodding his head yes, or no, as they spelled out words on a letter board.

It eventually came to a point where he couldn't see because his eyes had become blurry and he would nod while they spelled the alphabet out loud.

"That first month was really just a month of declining for me, physically," Justin said.

Cathy and Jeff Willetts assumed stillness alongside him.

“We really had no choice but to be still. Justin had no choice – he was paralyzed – and we had no choice because we were just sitting in the hospital there, watching him,” Cathy Willetts said.

Justin's father, Pastor Jeff Willetts, tearfully described the pinnacle point of these moments spent watching him in the hospital, wrestling with his God for Justin's life.

"I finally came to a point where I said, 'Lord, he's yours. Thank you for letting me have him. If your will is to take him, I give him to you,'" Jeff Willetts said.

It was after this surrender that Pastor Willetts saw a turning point in Justin's decline. Healing began. It was a moment of gratitude to God and deeper understanding of his Christian faith.

'Where there's a Willetts, there's a way'

Through his battle with GBS, Justin was focused on others seeing the way he believed God was working in his life and in his story.

"'All I would ask, God, is that your glory would be seen through this whole thing.' And I've seen time and time again where that has been true," Justin said.

One example is in his workplace, Pleasant Elementary.

"I can't even express to you how overwhelming it's been. Pleasant, right off the bat, like right away, they basically said, 'take the time you need to get better,' and everybody chipped in. Well, they've gone way above and beyond ever since," Justin said.

Justin's boss, Pleasant Elementary Principal, Travis Issler, explained that he has been inspired and strengthened by the family's faith, feeling especially encouraged and emotionally moved after talking with Jeff Willetts and hearing how he was maintaining his faith amidst the circumstances.

"All of those things that were going on with his son – one of the darkest times – and they were unsure if Justin was going to make it, or not. His dad was calm and just said, ‘If it’s God’s will it is, and if it’s not, it’s not. We believe and we’ll trust.’ I walked out of there with goosebumps talking to him,” Issler said.

As Justin and his family have inspired such support, they have felt overwhelmed by the kindness they've seen from the community.

"When all was said and done, I was absolutely blown away by the way that it was not only our school community, but even pulling in other schools. It was really really cool to see," Justin said.

"I've always said I could go somewhere else and do the same job and get paid a lot more," he continued. "But there's something about a small community like this that makes me think, why would I ever want to do that? Pleasant has been way more than I could have asked for."

Taking steps forward

After taking the first steps after paralysis over the summer months, Justin began working part-time between Thanksgiving and the winter holiday break.

He is now to return to teaching his classroom of fourth-graders full-time Jan. 3 after almost eight months dedicated to battling and then healing from GBS.

"I'm excited to get back to some normalcy," Justin said. "Exhausted after each day, yes, and my feet hurt, but I'll take that to be able to get back to finally doing what I enjoy."

Along with teaching, he is excited to move into his own house in Marion County in February, no longer needing the extra assistance of his parents.

After working toward this goal for much of the fall, he finally closed on a home earlier this month, delayed due to his recovery and quarantining with COVID-19 back in November.

"I found a place. It kind of went from zero to a hundred real fast," he said. "We're just trying to get all the paperwork and closing and all that, and then I'll be moving in there in the first week of February."

He is still working toward getting back to moving and walking normally, as he still moves more slowly, though he is also hoping to be able to start a club within Pleasant's district for his favorite activity, disc golf, a sport that just Sunday he picked back up for the first time since the end of April.

Overall, as prepared to step back into the classroom and the Marion community, Justin said his main takeaway was simply to be still.

"In the busyness of life, and especially when there's a pandemic going on and we're focused on this, that and the other, I thought, 'you know what, Justin, just be still.' And so a lot of what I learned is just to relax. It was kind of forced on me, you know in a sense, but you know what, a lot of things in life just aren't that big of a deal: so just let some things go," he concluded.

To learn more about Justin's story, visit his CaringBridge online journal or check out the account "Justin's Journey" on YouTube.