Cityside: Revitalizing Downtown and New Year's Resolutions

Saturday starts next year. I stopped making New Year's resolutions because I know myself too well and pay little attention to them after they're spoken/written. Instead, I strive (not always successfully) to identify habits I do have that produce positive outcomes and/or make me feel better and perform them more often.

As I’ve mentioned more than a few times (I saw that eye roll, by the way), I do a great deal of walking. Actually, I do some of my best thinking while walking (another eyeroll?) and I got thinking about some thoughts I had, instead of resolutions, almost a decade ago, that don’t seem to be any worse for the wear, so here goes, again.

As I wandered across downtown, I passed a parked car with a bumper sticker "Cogito ergo doleo" (I think, therefore I am depressed). I’m not sure if it was a warning or a challenge. I'm personally more of a "Selume proferre" (Towards the Light) kind of guy but I’m concerned about the lights in our downtown, both keeping them on and getting them to multiply.

Our elected leaders worry about 'feet in the street,' but on most walks across downtown whether I'm trekking to the Burnham Bridge or up/down Franklin Street to the roundabout, or from the Viaduct towards Union Street and onto Broadway I hardly ever pass more than a dozen people, even on workdays.

Maybe I'm just walking at the wrong time (daylight, and/or sometimes evening), or everyone is inside or otherwise engaged. Perhaps folks are just shy and don’t wish to be seen in public. In that case, mission accomplished.

They certainly don’t seem to be frequenting anywhere I was, making discussions about creating and sustaining retail development that much more difficult when the customer portion of "a downtown business" is more absent than present. It's NOT for lack of effort on the part of all different kinds of entrepreneurs who are putting their money where their store fronts are but whose risks are barely being recognized to say nothing about rewarded.

We talk about revitalizing downtown, but far too few of us seem to feel any responsibility for helping make it happen; that is somebody else's job. If you don't think so, just ask us; then check the readers' comments on online news stories or the social media pages, and boy will we tell you. We may not know exactly who should do it, but it ain't us.

Except, of course, it is. Money doesn't talk, it swears but a few carefully placed swears at the coffee place, juice bar, one of the restaurants or pubs, or the clothing and other shops would be nice to hear. And that's on all of us, and each of us.

Or we can keep doing what we do and avoid shopping downtown. It'll teach those who've opened small businesses and who struggle to keep them going that we are all talk and no action. And later when we drive to other spaces and places to recreate and retail, we can ask one another why we're surrounded by so many destination locations, and yet we, ourselves, never seem to be one.

And that would be because "Sine labore nihil" (Nothing without Work).

Perhaps that could be our New Year's Resolution.

