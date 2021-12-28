ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How did they do it? This year's ugly sweater contest among seniors got really creative

By Aqeel Hisham, Gardner News
GARDNER — Heywood Wakefield Commons, an assisted living residence, has concluded its second Virtual Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest. The contest was open to the public and even included a submission from Mayor Michael Nicholson — who won last year but was outdone by the facility's residents this year.

On Monday, Dec. 20, more than 25 residents of Heywood Wakefield Commons came together to vote on the winners for the three categories the contest had: ugliest, cutest and most festive.

Ugliest Sweater

Jean Gray, a resident of Heywood Wakefield Commons, won the Ugliest Sweater category with a home-made sweater that has been in her family for generations. Throughout the years, she said that she and other family members have added their own touch to the sweater, making the one-of-a-kind sweater a family heirloom for generations to come. Gray won a $25 gift card to The Velvet Goose.

Cutest Sweater

With a friendly personality and an adorable sweater, Heywood Wakefield Commons resident Marie Meunier won the Cutest Sweater category while donning her bedazzled pink unicorn sweater. Although it was a store-bought item, Meunier’s children did not disappoint when it comes to their fashion sense, resulting in their mother winning a $25 gift card to Priscilla Candy Shop.

Most Festive Sweater

Heywood Wakefield Commons resident Marie Kerzwick could be spotted almost a mile away when she wore her award-winning sweater that actually lights up. Apart from keeping her warm, she joked that her sweater could “light up the room” every time she goes somewhere. Aside from winning the Most Festive Sweater category, the usage of technology in her apparel also won Kerzwick a $25 gift card to The Gardner Ale House.

Heywood Wakefield Commons Director of Marketing and Admission Kristy Livingston said that the event will definitely be a tradition for the facility for years to come.

“[The residents] told me that this is a very popular event that we’re going to keep having every year,” she said.

According to Livingston, the whole month of December was a celebration for the holiday season. During the second week of December, Heywood Wakefield Commons did a “grab-bag” event.

“We have a lot of items that we either buy or get donated from family members and the community. At random, we put them in gift bags and any resident that attended the event gets a number when they come in. The number then matches a gift bag — it’s always a surprise like something silly like a pair of socks, or even something neat like Christmas decorations and candies,” said Livingston.

On Dec. 21, Heywood Wakefield Commons upped the ante by providing the residents with a honky-tonk piano performance as well as appearance from Santa Claus himself.

