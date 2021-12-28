ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia football masks player availability for Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal amid COVID-19 surge

By Mike Griffith
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i29My_0dXJRKUt00
Kirby Smart Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during the Bulldogs' practice session in Athens, Ga., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. — The Georgia football team has had some players suffering COVID-19-like symptoms this week, according to a source with direct information.

Those UGA players could be held out or limited in practice, depending on the nature and severity of their symptoms.

The CDC on Monday cut the isolation restrictions for those who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and also shortened the time contacts must stay quarantined.

The Bulldogs took advantage of a last-minute option provided by College Football Playoff organizers to close practice on Monday, leaving open the possibility of unexpected absences in the 7:30 p.m. CFP Semifinal matchup against Michigan at Hard Rock Stadium.

An Orange Bowl committee source told DawgNation that Georgia quickly exercised the option to close practice at Barry University on Monday.

The CFP on Monday tacked on the option to close practices, in addition to the other strict COVID-19 protocol in place, amid the surge of the Omicron variant.

Michigan elected to close its practice on Monday after learning UGA’s would close its practices, per the Orange Bowl source. The Wolverines had originally planned to have open practices.

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis indicated on Monday that UM is “100 percent” healthy.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Kessler, No. 11 Auburn topple unbeaten No. 16 LSU 70-55

AUBURN, Ala. — (AP) — Auburn's Walker Kessler blocked three shots before LSU made a single one. It was that kind of night for both Auburn's 7-foot-1 center and LSU's offense. Kessler had 16 points, a career-high 11 blocked shots and 10 rebounds to lead No. 11 Auburn...
AUBURN, AL
WGAU

Brooks' 3 TDs push Oklahoma past Oregon 47-32 in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Bob Stoops and Oklahoma were winners together again, just like old times. Kennedy Brooks ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns, Caleb Williams passed for three more scores and the 14th-ranked Sooners rode a dominant first half to a 47-32 win over No. 15 Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Football
WGAU

NBA postpones Heat-Spurs, after Miami has COVID outbreak

MIAMI — (AP) — The NBA postponed Wednesday's game between Miami and San Antonio after a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests left the Heat unable to meet the league's requirement of eight available players. It was the 10th game postponed in the NBA this season because...
NBA
WGAU

Dick Vitale taking extended break from ESPN college hoops

Dick Vitale is taking an extended break from the airwaves to rest his voice. The ESPN college basketball analyst said in a story posted Wednesday to ESPN Front Row that on a recent visit to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, throat specialist Dr. Steven Zeitels advised him to rest his voice because he has pre-cancerous Dysplasia of the vocal cord membranes.
CANCER
WGAU

Candace Parker voted AP Female Athlete of Year for 2nd time

Candace Parker wrestled with the decision to make a huge change in her life and leave Los Angeles — where she had played her entire WNBA career — and head home to Chicago. In the end, the appeal of a homecoming was too much for Parker to ignore, and it couldn't have worked out better.
CHICAGO, IL
WGAU

NFL teams taking extra precautions beyond COVID-19 protocols

NFL coaches are taking precautions beyond the league’s COVID-19 protocols to help ensure players are available for games. Several teams are separating quarterbacks, holding virtual meetings and doing whatever it takes to avoid breakouts of the virus. Green Bay, Washington, Baltimore, Cleveland, Chicago and New Orleans have played without starting quarterbacks due to COVID-19. Other key players have also missed important games in recent weeks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Gattis
WGAU

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio out for season with torn ACL

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending left knee injury, a devastating blow to a Cleveland team that he helped moved into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs said an MRI taken Wednesday confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which was feared...
NBA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy