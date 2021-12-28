ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Teacher shortages a dire situation

As Proud Boys, Q-Anon followers and other extremist groups infiltrate school board meetings and some are elected to those boards, teachers are leaving the profession in record numbers.

They are taking early retirement or transferring to charter and private affiliated schools in droves. There, they can teach without death threats or other risks to their family's safety while freeing themselves from unruly students. Many are pursuing other careers altogether.

Plus, fewer college students are majoring in education than at any other time in recent history.

So: Who is going to teach your children?

Rick Mansfield, Ponte Vedra

No scanner, no vote?

About 10 days before the last local election, I printed a form that I completed to request a mail-in ballot. I was advised in an email that I would have to submit the completed form by email, but having no scanning capability, I mailed it. To date no ballot has been mailed to me nor any acknowledgement from the Supervisor of Elections.

This seems highly discriminatory. Many senior citizens do not have computers and scanners, nor do many poorer citizens. Does this mean we don't get to vote?

Betsy Sapounas, Arlington

