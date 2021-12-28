ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Masks and vaccines work

By MPNnow
 2 days ago
I just read the guest essay by Maria Bucci ("Mask mandate," Dec. 23) and want you to know my family and friends would have added their names in support of the essay.

My daughter (vaccinated) is expecting my first grandchild. Do county officials care what happens to her and her unborn child should she get COVID? Do they care what happens to all the children in our county too young to be vaccinated? Do they care that my vaccination series is delayed due to medical treatment? My loved ones are not into Russian roulette, which is the game this virus plays.

I work in public health and know the toll the pandemic is taking on everyone, but masks and vaccines work.

Public officials need to be role models. This never should have become a political issue.

The mask mandate must be followed and enforced.

Linda Whalen

Geneva

