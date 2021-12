The boyfriend of celebrity business manager Angela “Angie” Kukawski, who was found dead inside her car last Thursday, has been charged in her death, police said. Kukawski, 55, who had worked with high-profile clients like the Kardashian family, rapper Offset and Nicki Minaj, was reported missing on Dec. 22 from her Sherman Oaks home, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. Her body was found the following day in her vehicle parked in Simi Valley, according to police.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO